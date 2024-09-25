Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The World Free Zones Organization concluded the activities of the 10th session of the organization’s annual international exhibition and conference, which attracted more than 2,000 participants from 136 countries over three days.

The conference, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, coincided with the tenth anniversary of its launch a decade ago by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and its adoption of Dubai as its permanent headquarters, in order to play a major role in establishing standards and contributing to advancing efforts aimed at achieving sustainable development at the global level.

Over the past decade, the organization has grown its membership base from 14 founding members to a thriving global community of 1,600 members from 141 countries, supported by global representation including 12 regional offices and 42 national focal points.

The conference began with the organization of a “Ministerial Forum” in which His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, participated, along with the Prime Minister of Dominica and 24 ministers, deputy ministers and Secretary-Generals. The forum discussed the future role of artificial intelligence and new technologies in global trade, focusing on five key issues, which revolved around how to exploit emerging opportunities and address challenges through international cooperation, enhance the potential benefits of artificial intelligence and new technologies, reduce their risks, better activate the work of trade and artificial intelligence to drive sustainable development globally, stimulate trade and investment and supply chain challenges through free zones, and form safer and more flexible supply chains through modern economic zones.

In his speech during the ministerial forum, His Excellency Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said: “We stand on the threshold of a new phase for the global trade sector, characterized by many challenges and opportunities, at a time when supply chains are witnessing a transformation driven by digitalization. Technology currently plays a major role in transcending borders and reshaping the features of global trade, in light of the capabilities of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies to accelerate and enhance the efficiency of supply chains. Technology emerges as a transformative force capable of transcending regional borders and creating a global revolution in trade.”

His Excellency Al Zeyoudi added: The UAE enjoys a strategic position to lead global trade, by adopting a position that balances trade and diplomacy while strengthening its strategic partnerships through economic cooperation agreements.

Participants in the ministerial forum stressed the emergence of a new model for global trade, driven by the transformation of global supply chains and the digitization of trade, noting that global conflicts, crises, trade disruptions and protectionist practices impose new challenges on trade and economic growth at the international level, noting that rapid technological development and sustainable development efforts around the world provide new opportunities for countries and industries. For his part, Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Chairman of the World Free Zones Organization, said: The 10th session of the World Free Zones Organization’s Annual International Exhibition and Conference confirmed the insightful vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in establishing the organization 10 years ago, until it has become today a global platform that enhances the performance of free zones, and their strategic contribution to global economic growth, and brings together under its umbrella an integrated system that supports a third of global trade that passes through these zones in various regions and areas.

He added: “This year’s session is not only celebrating a decade since its establishment, but we are also looking to the future by working to anticipate its trends and keep pace with its developments, and ways to enhance the contribution of free zones around the world in various sectors and industries, and in increasing the volume and fluidity of trade and investment opportunities, so that we can continue to place the free zones sector at the heart of the comprehensive transformation process towards the economy of the future based on the new corporate identity of the organization that was launched during the conference activities and its strategic axes represented by influence, power and trust to achieve sustainable development.” The dialogue sessions, discussions and workshops focused on the future of the organization in general and the free economic zones sector and key sectors during the next decade in particular.

The conference agenda included key sessions on the future of the logistics and energy sectors, access to finance, manufacturing, and the digital sector, each of which reviewed the latest developments and challenges in these sectors and ways to respond to and overcome them.