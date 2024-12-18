The fact that the age of dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is gradually coming to an end can also be seen in the election of the year’s best footballer by the world association FIFA. Ronaldo, 39, was no longer even on the list of candidates presented to the captains and coaches of the 211 national teams registered in the association. Messi, 37, was up for election alongside ten other top players, but his following among colleagues has shrunk to a group of sympathizers in the service of small countries. Only the captains of Anguilla, Bangladesh, Fiji, Gibraltar, Laos, Lesotho, Malta, Samoa and Tunisia put him in first place. Plus: Javin Alick, the skipper of the island nation of Solomon Islands.