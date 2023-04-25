English football hopeful Daniel Cain has fallen ill after drinking a strange drink during a night out with friends

A very touching story is that of Daniel Cain, a former promise of English football, who some time ago became a quadriplegic after drinking a strange drink. To tell it was her mother Tracy, who hopes that her son will soon be able to return to the life before her and who asks for everyone’s help to be able to succeed.

It was June 2020 when Daniel Cain, then 20 years old, suffered an illness during an evening with friends. He had drunk one strange drink and shortly after her heart had stopped.

The friends who were with him and the doctors who arrived at the scene have it revived for a long timebut the Heart remained stopped for more than 20 minutes and the brain, during that time, did not get the oxygen it needed.

At the hospital, doctors worked hard to get the boy’s vitals back to stable levels, but that problem made Daniel quadriplegic and today the 23-year-old needs care and assistance 24 hours a day.

Care that obviously have a costwhich is very difficult for the family to support.

Daniel Cain’s Mother’s Pain

Daniel Cain’s name, before this drama happened, had started circulating in the world of english football. He used to play in Arsenal’s youth team and making the calculations, today the boy could have been part of the squad of the London team that is fighting to win the championship.

Her mom Traceywho has been close to Daniel at all times, does not give up and keeps hoping that Daniel’s dream can still come true.

The woman opened one Gofund Me fundraisertelling the story of his son and explaining how treatments, especially physiotherapy, are slowly helping Daniel to recover.

The path is still long and, as mentioned before, has a very high cost. That’s about £30,000 a year, which the Cain family can’t afford.