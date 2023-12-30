Since the last World Cup in Qatar 2022 that saw the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni, the world of football has seen the emergence of numerous footballers who have already made a name for themselves worldwide, such as the young Lamine Yamal who breaks it in FC Barcelona.
In this ranking, we are going to review those footballers who were not on the radar to be figures in 2023, and who ended up exceeding expectations. Come on.
Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is one of the revelations of this season in the Premier League at 18 years old. The Irish international reached 65 million market value. He is a phenomenon and in 2023 he has become a figure.
If we talk about revelations, the first name that comes to mind is Lamine Yamal, established at the age of 16 in FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team. Her market value has gone from 0 to 50 in one year. Awesome.
Belgian international Jérémy Doku exploded after Manchester City paid 60 million, the same amount as his current market value, to Rennes. With the winger, Guardiola gained new value for the attack with a player with impressive overflow, to give a new variable in the offense to the English team.
Although Manchester United was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League, Rasmus Hojlund managed to be the tournament's top scorer until his participation (he scored 5). The Dane arrived as a promise and ended up meeting expectations, or even exceeding them.
He may lack a name, but in terms of skill, leaving out power and speed, he is surely the best dribbler in the Premier League. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton) has gone from being one of the revelations to a star.
