Andreas Brehme, former cornerstone of Trapattoni's Inter and the German national team, has died at the age of 63

The news of the sudden death of one of the strongest footballers of recent decades, the former lynchpin of Inter and the German national team, has arrived in the very last few hours. Andreas Brehme. The former full-back passed away at the age of 63 and the causes of death, as reported by the German tabloid Bild, were attributable to a sudden cardiac arrest. The social greeting of the Nerazzurri club.

Born in Hamburg on 9 November 1960, Andreas Brehme approached football thanks to his father Berndt, who was the first to train him and make him debut with the shirt Barmbek-Uhlenhorst. After a season at Saarbrücken, he was bought by Kaiserslautern in 1981 and played with them for the next 5 seasons, collecting more than 150 appearances and 34 goals, which for a defense player was quite a few.

In 1986 the indispensable call arrived from Bayern Munich, where he played for two seasons in the role of right backwithout particularly showing off but still managing to win a championship and a Super Cup, also reaching the final of the Champions Cup, which they then lost against Porto.

In '88, together with his teammate Lothar Matthaus was handed over toInterwhere he found the coach to believe in him, in his flexibility and in his talent Giovanni Trapattoni. With him 'Andy' quickly became a fundamental pivot of the Nerazzurri team and, together, they won the 1989 Serie A championship, the 1990 Italian Super Cup and the 1991 UEFA Cup.

His experience in the German national team was also important, with which he won the world championship Italy '90.

Brehme passed away in Munich this night, in the hospital near his home, where he had been accompanied in the previous hours. According to what was declared by Bild, it seems that the cause of death can be attributed to a cardiac arrest. Inter sent an immediate message of condolence, which on social media defined Brehme as a magnificent player, a true Inter fan: “Hi Andy, Forever a Legend“.