Dubai (Etihad)

The United Nations World Food Program praised the UAE’s efforts in climate action and facing its challenges, as an “important ally to make humanitarian action proactive.” This came at the conclusion of the program and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, a regional event on “The Road to COP27: Milestones for Proactive Action and Ways to Move in the Middle East and North Africa,” where the two sides signed a regional memorandum of understanding to support joint advocacy, capacity development and joint mobilization of resources for Implementing proactive action in a coordinated manner at the national level. The event was hosted by the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, in the presence of high-level speakers and representatives from the UAE government, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the World Food Programme, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Climate Center and Societies National, regional and international humanitarian organizations, including the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the START Network, the Risk-Informed Early Action Partnership, as well as the Climate Center.

The event emphasized the continued importance of acting early before climate-related disasters strike through proactive action, an innovative approach to acting early on anticipated risks, which are expected to become more frequent and severe due to climate change and conflict in the MENA region.

“Proactive measures aim to reduce or mitigate the impact of risks on the most vulnerable people in a region where climate risks such as droughts, floods and heat waves are exacerbating humanitarian needs,” said Abdul Majeed Yahya, WFP Representative in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The four elements

“Let us not forget that the goals and vision of COP27 are mitigation, adaptation, financing and cooperation,” said Rania Ahmed, Deputy Regional Mission Director for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for the Middle East and North Africa. Today, we address these four key elements. Proactive action allows for mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change. This collaboration between the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the World Food Program will allow for increased exchange of experiences and financing, improve the preparedness and resilience of the most vulnerable populations.”

During this event, the World Food Program and the Overseas Development Institute launched the report “Proactive Action in the Middle East and North Africa: The Status Quo, Accelerating Action” with the support of the Swedish government. This report highlights the realities of proactive work in the region at the regional level and the ability of this work to help avoid and reduce the effects of disasters.

Regional coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders will also be necessary for the integration of efforts and participation to expand the scope of proactive work in the region and achieve tangible results. To this end, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the World Food Program have taken a step by establishing the “Regional Group of Practitioners for Proactive Action in the MENA Region” as a space for technical coordination, advocacy, collaboration, learning exchange, and capacity building on proactive action and action in advance of disasters. in the region.