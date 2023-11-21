N’Djamena (agencies)

The United Nations World Food Program warned yesterday that food aid provided to about 1.4 million people in Chad, including newly arrived refugees who fled violence in the Darfur region of Sudan, will stop as of next January due to a lack of funds. He added that financial constraints and increasing humanitarian needs had already forced the World Food Program to suspend its aid to internally displaced persons and refugees from Nigeria, the Central African Republic and Cameroon, starting next December. The program said, in a statement, that as of January, the scope of these reductions will expand to those suffering in Chad.

More than 540,000 refugees have crossed from Sudan into Chad since the conflict broke out there seven months ago between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Many have fled West Darfur, where ethnically motivated violence and mass killings broke out again this month in the city of El Geneina.

“It is confusing, but the number of Darfuris who have fled to Chad in the past six months is greater than in the past 20 years,” said Pierre Honorat, director of the World Food Program in Chad.

He added: “We cannot allow the world to stand by and let our life-saving operations stop in Chad.”

The World Food Program said it needs $185 million to support those in need in Chad over the next six months.

This comes as violent battles took place last weekend between fighters from the terrorist group “Boko Haram” and a group affiliated with the terrorist organization “ISIS” in the Lake Chad region, located between Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

Members of an anti-terrorist militia indicated the possibility of “more than 60 deaths,” explaining that the battles took place on Friday and Saturday when militants from the “ISIS” organization in West Africa ambushed a group of boats belonging to “Boko Haram” on the small island of Kaduna Ruwa in Lake Chad.

However, no body has been found so far, according to local sources, and no confirmation of this toll has been issued by local authorities.

Two weeks ago, Boko Haram fighters set out from their camp in the Diffa region in Niger to Doron Baga Island on the Nigerian side of Lake Chad, and terrorized residents with acts of looting and kidnapping, according to what Salo Arzika, a fisherman from the village of Baga, reported to AFP. .

According to Arzika and Lapo Sani, who is also a fisherman, they kidnapped dozens of people, including fishermen and at least eight Fulani women.