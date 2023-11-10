World Food Programme: The entire population of Gaza is severely undernourished

Only a small amount of humanitarian aid has entered Gaza since Israel began bombing the densely populated Strip in response to a Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,400 people on October 7.

UN officials said that the supplies entering Gaza in no way meet the humanitarian needs of the population.

“Before October 7, 33 percent of the population was food insecure,” said Kyung Nan Park, emergency director at the UN WFP. “We can safely say that 100 percent are food insecure at this moment,” Reuters reported. “.

She added that the World Food Program needs $112 million to be able to reach 1.1 million people in Gaza in the next ninety days.

She added that in addition to funding, the program also needs regular and safe entry into Gaza in order to be able to reach people in need.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, since the reopening of the Rafah crossing to humanitarian supplies on October 21, the daily average number of trucks entering Gaza has fallen to less than 19 percent of what it was before the conflict.

Regarding this, Kyung Nan said, “We are now entering between 40 to 50 trucks. As for the food aid provided by the World Food Program alone, we will need 100 trucks per day so that we can provide viable food to the people of Gaza.”

Kyung Nan pointed out that the program staff themselves in Gaza do not have enough food, as the program was workin