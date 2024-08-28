He World Food Programme (WFP) announced this Wednesday that temporarily suspends the movements of its personnel in Gaza after one of its vehicles was hit by at least ten bullets just a few meters from an Israeli checkpoint on the Wadi Gaza Bridge.

The suspension of these movements will be in effect “until further notice,” WFP said in a statement.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, when a convoy carrying food was returning to Kerem Shalom. escorted by two WFP armored vehicles.

Israeli tanks in Gaza. Photo:AFP Share

Despite being “clearly identified” and having received the approval of the Israeli authorities, one of these cars was attacked from the Israeli checkpoint, although none of its occupants were injured.

This is totally unacceptable and is the latest in a series of security incidents that endanger the lives of our staff in Gaza.

The WFP points out that This is not the first incident they have suffered, but it is the first in which a vehicle in the program is directly attacked, And it is located next to a checkpoint, which represents “a stark reminder” that violence “compromises our ability to provide vital assistance” in a context of increasingly restricted access and higher risks.

“This is totally unacceptable,” said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain, “and is the latest in a series of security incidents putting the lives of our staff in Gaza at risk.”

McCain concluded that the current system of conflict mitigation (measures to ensure humanitarian work) does not work, He therefore called on “the Israeli authorities and all parties” to guarantee the safety of all humanitarian workers.