A volunteer prepares relief packages for people who have fled fighting in Sudan, at the Wadi Karkar bus station in Egypt. Egypt’s foreign ministry said it had taken in more than 16,000 people fleeing fighting in Sudan. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Khaled Elfiqi

During the last weekend, offices of the World Food Program (WFP) in Khartoum, capital of Sudan, were looted, according to the UN this Monday (8). It is still not known who the culprits were, but the organization reported that most of the computer equipment was taken from the site.

Last week, the WFP reported that it had already lost at least 17,000 tonnes of food from its warehouses in Sudan as a result of looting since the start of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (FAR).

In a press conference on the subject, the organization’s spokesman, Farhan Haq, informed that the cost of stolen food is approximately US$ 13 million (R$ 65 million).

The UN humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, arrived yesterday in the city of Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, to discuss the crisis that Sudan is going through, taking advantage of the fact that the belligerent parties in the conflict have started a dialogue process there.