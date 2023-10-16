A fruit and vegetable kiosk appeared this morning in Piazza del Popolo in Rome, surrounded by a group of “fake” agricultural workers in yellow overalls busy covering it with “pesticides”. It is with this provocation that the WWF, on the occasion of World Food Day (16 October), launches its new campaign #IlPandaSonoNoi with the claim “Extinguish ourselves, we are doing it right” accompanied by a commercial which has as its protagonist a particular species to be saved: the human species.

Invert the perspective from which we are used to looking at things and reach out to people so that they are increasingly aware of the value and impact that their daily actions have. This is the objective of the new WWF campaign, which today starts from the denunciation of pesticides and the serious impact that their legalized abuse is having on Nature and our health. We are the new species at risk of extinction: we are the “panda”.

Today’s staging offers a precious opportunity to verify people’s reactions to the explicit denunciation of the consequences of prolonged exposure (even at low doses) to pesticides on human health, as well as on that of the environment. . At the end of the day, the fruit and vegetables used for the stunt will be recovered by the Equoevento Onlus association, which recovers and donates food surpluses to charitable organizations. But it is also an opportunity to denounce the increasing global consumption of pesticides, despite the consequences on health and the environment having been known for some time.

On Earth, 3.5 million tons of pesticides are used per year. About 5% of pesticides sprayed on fields reach organisms harmful to crops, while the rest is dispersed into the air, water and soil. In addition to the loss of biodiversity (primarily of pollinating insects), the use of pesticides has led to planetary contamination that now affects everything and everyone, ecosystems, wild species and people. Every year around the world there are approximately 385 million cases of poisoning among farmers and workers in the sector. A very high number but which in reality could be even higher, since it does not consider the victims of diseases resulting from long-term exposure to pesticides, but only cases of acute poisoning. Food and water are the main routes of this chronic exposure to pesticides, with effects on our health even at infinitesimal doses. Pregnant women and children are most at risk. The majority of foods in Italy have residues of every single pesticide within the legal limits: the problem is that to date it is not known what the consequences are on our organism of the cocktail of residues of multiple pesticides, which can also have synergistic or additive.

Italy, with 50 thousand tons per year, is in third place in the EU for sales of pesticides. The European strategies “Farm to Fork” and “Biodiversity 2030” indicate objectives of reducing the total use of pesticides by 50% and the most dangerous ones by 50%. For the implementation of these strategies, a Regulation is being discussed in the EU Parliament which makes these two objectives binding. WWF Italy requests: the approval of the National Pesticide Plan, which expired in February 2019, with the implementation of the aforementioned European objectives; the introduction of rules to protect citizens’ health, such as the ban on carrying out treatments at a distance of less than 30 meters from homes; the ban on the use of pesticides in protected natural areas, Natura 2000 sites and areas with the presence of pollinating insects at risk of extinction; the elimination of current environmentally harmful subsidies, such as reduced VAT for pesticides; the introduction of tax bonuses for pregnant women and children for the purchase of organic food.

THE NEW CAMPAIGN AND VIDEO “WE ARE THE PANDA”

On the ‘hammering’ notes of the song “The Beautiful People” by Marylin Manson, the protagonists of the commercial and their behaviour, under the incredulous gaze of the animals, tell how much the space reserved for nature and the value we attribute to it in everyday life is increasingly reduced, marginal and abused, due to us who, unaware of our habits, continue to compulsively consume Nature.

The key message is #IlPandaSonoNoi, to mark the state of danger to which our species is subjecting itself. In fact, while the battle to save the Panda, the endangered animal symbol of the WWF, has today made significant progress, to the point that it is no longer considered threatened with extinction by the IUCN, the challenge we face today requires a new awareness and responsibility: protecting Nature is a vital action for humanity itself. Even though science is clearly telling us where we are going, with our lifestyle and our production and consumption models, we are causing very serious damage to the Planet and inseparably to our health and our own future on Earth.

The power to rewrite the future is in our hands. In our choices. In the small and large actions that we can do every day. With them we have the possibility not only to reduce our “ecological burden”, i.e. the environmental impact of our actions, to a minimum, but also to “mobilize” to forcefully ask for that change that can save nature and therefore guarantee us a future on the Planet.

“There is no longer time to postpone that change which is the only antidote to the great environmental crises of our time. With each passing year the sustainability goals set to stop the health hemorrhage are receding while our production and consumption systems continue to ‘burn’ Nature and put our future at risk. We need to act now and do it together with people, who must become the drivers of change. This campaign, for the WWF, marks a change of pace and aims to be a multiplier of awareness. Nature is no longer just beauty that is lost, fragility to be defended, but it is an indispensable element in our life. An element that ‘unconsciously’ as well as ‘absentmindedly’ we are destroying. The solution is in the problem: because only our awareness and our determination to rewrite the rules of our habits, our economy and the logic of politics will be able to save us. Defending nature is equivalent to defending our future and ourselves”, declares Alessandra Prampolini, general director of WWF Italy.

The new WWF campaign starts today and will be distributed in the form of commercials, radio, static materials, in the country’s main media, for the next few weeks. A real integrated communications campaign that will involve the big names in entertainment, such as Luca Ward, who lent his voice to the creation of the radio spot, and the most disparate media, from Sky to the Grandi Stazioni to Chora media, with which the WWF Italia launches the first podcast miniseries today.