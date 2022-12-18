Sunday, December 18, 2022
World Final: Who will sing at the closing of Qatar 2022?

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 18, 2022
in Sports
World Cup Qatar 2022

Photograph of the trophy of a representation of the World Cup trophy.

Photo:

EFE/ Rodrigo Jiménez

Photograph of the trophy of a representation of the World Cup trophy.

The ceremony will be before the game Argentina vs. France.

Puerto Rican singer ozuna will participate in the closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup, which will be held this Sunday at the stadium Lusail from Doha (Qatar).

As reported by the artist’s representatives in a statement released, Fifa officially confirmed Ozuna’s participation in the closing ceremony.

(Messi shirt sold out worldwide: Adidas collapses in the face of success)
(Third place doesn’t matter? Madness in Zagreb for Croatia podium)

Several singers refused to perform at World Cup events in protest of human rights violations in the Arab country.

Others

Ozuna’s presence at the closing ceremony coincides with his achievement of reaching #1 on Billboard’s “Latin Airplay” chart with “Arhbo” again, for the week of December 17, 2022.

Shakira will not be by ozuna’s side, with whom she has shared. Finally, it has been confirmed that the Congolese Gims will be in the closing ceremony, with which he launched Arhbo, the World Cup theme.

The song reached number one on Billboard’s ‘Latin Airplay’ chart and has accumulated more than 60 million views on YouTube.

Before the game they will be David Adeleke ‘Davido’ and Aishathe singers and composers of the official song of the tournament: Hayya Hayya.

