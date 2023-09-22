Colombia began his participation in the World Figure Skating Championships

Ibagué, Tolima 2023with a silver medal, Jeshua Folleco, and one of bronze,

Brayan Carreño, on a day in which the main protagonist was the delegation

of Portugal who won three gold medals of the four in dispute in the

dance only modality.

The first medal came with the Colombian Jeshua Folleco, who won the silver medal in the junior men’s category; The national athlete added a total score of 124.48.

Gold

The gold medal went to Diogo Costa from Portugal with 127.25 points and the bronze went to Francesco Vittuari from Italy with 120.28 points. Juan Pino, also a Colombian, placed 8th in the general classification.

“I improved a lot, I have seen great progress in my sports career. I love the truth, last year I came fifth and this year I am in second place. I will continue working to win the gold medal next year,” said Jeshua Folleco after his victory.

In the senior category, Brayan Carreño, the current world champion, won the bronze medal in a close competition, achieving a final score of 155.51. The gold went to Pedro Walgode of Portugal and the silver to Llorenc Alvarez of Spain.

María Paulina Perez competed in the senior female category and placed ninth with a score of 65.68. The medals in this category went to Roberta Sasso of Italy (gold), Erika Alarcón from Paraguay (silver) and Natalia Baldizzone from Spain (bronze).

Photo: World Figure Skating Press

This Friday, September 22, the couples competitions will begin, where Colombia will also have representation in the free dance modality with the couples: Miguel Triviño and Sofia Arangure, Brayan Carreño and Daniela Gerena in the senior category, and Jeshua Folleco and María Paula Muñoz, Juan Pino and Hanna in the junior category.

In addition, the nationals will compete in the high-level couple Juan Manuel Lemus and Laura Daniela Rodríguez.



