Colombia continues its participation in the World Figure Skating Championships

Ibagué, Tolima 2023, with a gold medal from Jeshua Folleco and María Paula Muñoz, in the pair dance modality of the junior category.

Read here: America’s figure in the defeat of Nacional recounts the harsh family drama he is experiencing

Colombians María Paula Muñoz and Jeshua Folleco took the gold medal at the World Figure Skating Championships after delighting the judges. The couple was solid on the court and shocked the fans with a great performance, to win the gold medal.

🇨🇴 Historic, we are world champions! 🥇 María Paula Muñoz and Jeshua Folleco became champions at the World Figure Skating Championships #Ibagué2023in the junior category couples dance modality. pic.twitter.com/NMy8iYSeBJ — COL Olympic Committee (@OlimpicoCol) September 24, 2023

Having the last shift in the program is complicated because there is more pressure, nerves, but I feel very good See also Valentina Roa, bronze in the World Cycling Championship

After winning the medal, the Colombian athletes showed their joy at winning the gold in a fairly even competition,

“We felt a little nervous, but that’s why we are as a couple supporting each other and it was too beautiful. When we saw that high score, especially to see what we have worked on all year and have that satisfaction that we are now the world champions as a couple.“said Jeshua.

For her part, María Paula spoke about the great performance she had with her partner and thanked the fans who came to support them.

Also: Figure Skating World Cup: silver and bronze for Colombia

“Having the last shift in the program is complicated because there is more pressure, the nerves, but I feel very good. Thank you very much, Ibagué, we never imagined that it would be so full and it is spectacular to have so many people supporting you and making noise” , indicated the Colombian

The Colombian couple had to compete for the gold medal against the Portuguese Diego Carvalho and Ema Sousa, who took the silver medal. For its part, Mariana Pinheiro and Diogo Ferreira They closed the podium and took the bronze.

Colombia won silver and bronze medals

The first medal for Colombia in this World Skating Championship came with Jeshua Folleco, who won the silver medal in the junior men’s category; The national athlete added a total score of 124.48.

Photo: World Figure Skating Press

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO