World Fencing Championships, the paradoxes of the Kharlan saber

From recent events to Fencing World Championships in Milan the Ukrainian saber Olga Kharlan she emerged as an athlete who courageously stood up not only for the floor but also for her patriotic beliefs. Among others, it seems that ours too Prime Minister be enthusiastic about Olga and meditate on having her given the honorary citizenship of Bologna, the city where Olga has found refuge and has been training for a year; to make it, it would seem, a strange one pending with Zaki. Olga is also the author, with her own statements, of the following four paradoxes.



READ ALSO: Fencing World Championships, suspension lifted from Ukrainian athlete Olga Kharlan

1- The paradox of meaning

The ideal meaning of the saber salute, the tangency of the blades, and the handshake is the same: the absolutely peaceful nature of the meeting, and disciplinary solidarity. Why, then, did a bitter struggle take place to avoid the handshake? Here is Kharlan’s answer (from the Corriere di Sabato 29/07/23): Before the competition with the Russian, or rather, with the neutral athlete, I called my parents and said I would go up on the platform: they were in an anti -airplane. How can I roll without thinking about what they are experiencing? I can’t shake hands with someone representing an invader who does certain things to my loved ones and my country, a plea that lends itself to several remarks, but which clearly suggests that Olga abhors a handshake with any Russian adversary. Why does Olga, who never calls her opponent by her name, Anna Smirnova, correct herself and go from “the Russian” to “the neutral athlete”? Because the Ukrainian government had requested, and obtained, that any Russian athletes who wanted to participate in the fencing world championships could be admitted only in their personal capacity, not as members of a national team. A kind of sanction for Russia also in the sports field. Therefore Anna Smirnova due to the way the championships were set up did not “represent” Russia even in the sense that she was part of the Russian team, because there is no Russian team at the championships in Milan.

Subscribe to the newsletter

