New pictures from Titanic: Iconic bow is disintegrating inexorably, as pictures from a recent expedition show. © RMS Titanic Inc./Ap/dpa

The wreck of the Titanic is world famous. But time is taking its toll on the legendary luxury liner in the rough Atlantic. Experts are shocked.

London – The Titanic was once considered a symbol of luxury and invincibility. The wreck has been lying at a depth of 3,800 meters for over 112 years and the myth is crumbling. Now it has disappeared into one particularly iconic detail. However, a lost object has resurfaced during an expedition.

Iconic detail of Titanic wreck disappeared forever

“We are saddened by this loss,” commented RMS Titanic Inc., the owner of the wreck, on Platform X. “One notable change is the loss of a 15-foot (4.57-meter) long railing section on the port bow.” The expedition team was shocked by the significant change in the familiar silhouette, the company said in a press release.

The railing on the foredeck had “miraculously remained intact” and now lies on the seabed. The bow and this railing are legendary.

Already in a film scene with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the Hollywood film “Titanic” (1997). Rose and Jack lean on it and spread their arms in the sunset. But this railing no longer exists.

The RMS Titanic Inc. recently carried out a diving mission to the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic. Numerous images were taken using underwater robots. The condition of the Titanic will be examined more closely in the coming weeks and months.

“Although the Titanic’s demise is inevitable, this evidence strengthens our mission to preserve and document what we can before it is too late.”

Mystery of missing bronze statue on Titanic wreck revealed

During the expedition in July and August, the first since 2010, researchers made a sensational discovery: the missing “Diana of Versailles”. This two-meter-tall bronze statue of the Roman goddess Diana “served as the centerpiece of the First Class Lounge and embodied the palatial design of the Titanic”. When the Titanic sank, the lounge was torn open and the “Diana of Versailles” was thrown onto the debris field.

Sensational Titanic discovery: Lost bronze statue from First Class Lounge discovered. © Uncredited/RMS Titanic Inc./AP/dpa

“Diana of Versailles” breathtaking

There is said to have been a photo of the Diana as early as 1986. However, its exact whereabouts were previously unknown due to the tradition of secrecy surrounding the Titanic wreck. According to the company, the Diana was found and photographed on the last day of the expedition in 2024.

“We are honored to release these stunning images captured by Marine Imaging Technologies,” said RMS Titanic Inc. The images reveal the beautiful and intricate details of Diana that have not been seen in 112 years.

Titanic myth claims lives

In April 1912, the Titanic collided with an iceberg on its way to New York and sank in the Atlantic. 1,500 people lost their lives. There were more than 2,200 people on board. The wreck of the luxury ship was discovered in 1985 southeast of the Canadian province of Newfoundland at a depth of 3,800 meters.

Last year, five people died in a mini-submarine on the way to the Titanic wreck. A mother mourned the tragic submarine accident in 2023.

The “Titan” submersible is not the only submarine that has imploded. There have been several submarine accidents in the past – salvage is almost impossible. But another billionaire is already planning to travel to the Titanic in a submersible.(ml)