Taking away Mike Batayeh, actor known for his part in Breaking Bad, a heart attack that left him no escape

The news of a very serious and completely unexpected mourning shocked the world of cinema and television in the United States of America but also the rest of the planet. Mike Batayeh, producer, comedian and actor, best known for his part in Breaking Bad, has passed away at the age of 52. His family took care of giving the tragic announcement, issuing an official note via the site tmz extension.

A loss that shocked everyone in the US and was completely unexpected. Mike was born in Detroit but he had moved to Los Angeles since he had started working in the world of acting and entertainment in general.

It was excellent producerbut also a comic irreverent and a actor respectable, capable of interpreting different roles always appreciated by the public and critics.

To give the tragic announcement of his death, which arrived as said suddenly ea only 52 years old, his own family thought about it. In particular of her sister Diane, she released an official statement, which was disclosed through the news site tmz extension and in which it says:

With great sadness and broken hearts, we announce the passing of our dear brother Mike. His death was sudden and we are all devastated now by the loss of him. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him, his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many will be missed.

Mike Batayeh’s Greatest Hit

Many shows hosted by Mike Batayeh and films in which he starred. One role in particularhowever, it made it famous not just in Stars and Stripes territory, but practically all over the world.

It’s about the role of Dennis Markowski in the television masterpiece breaking Badwritten and directed by Vince Gilligan.

Dennis was the owner of the industrial laundry that Gus Fring, drug kingpin, used as a cover in his shady dealings. In an underground bunker built under the laundry, in fact, he had installed an immense laboratory for the production of methamphetamine.

To manage this illegal laboratory, on behalf of Gus Fring, the two protagonists of the series Walter White And Jesse Pinkmanplayed by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, respectively.