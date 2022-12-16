with videoIn the lobby of a hotel in the inner city of Berlin, a huge round aquarium, sixteen meters high, burst open this morning. Two people were injured in this.



Sebastian Quekel



16 Dec. 2022

Opened in 2004 and hugely popular with tourists, the world-famous Aquadom is the largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium in the world. This is a unique incident, says a spokesman for Sea Life Scheveningen. “Fortunately, this almost never happens, it is shocking.”

Tube shape

The German aquarium is known and loved for its tubular shape with built-in transparent lift. The attraction is located in the Radisson Collection Hotel in the DomAquarée complex on Karl-Liebknecht-Straße in central Berlin.

Around 5:45 a.m., a huge bang was heard, according to the German police. The force of the explosion damaged windows and doors. Debris flew into the street. There is also a lot of water damage. The short tidal wave washed out hotel inventory. An estimated 1500 fish have been killed. Hotel guests had to go outside and were collected in buses.

“Early in the morning I heard a huge explosion,” says hotel guest Iva Yudinski to the German newspaper Image. “I didn’t understand what was happening. I called my girlfriend and went to her room. From there we saw the aquarium and all the destruction. Everything is under water.”

Two people were injured by flying glass, police said. They were taken to hospital with cuts. The damage in the hotel is immense. More than 100 rescuers are on the scene. See also Who is still behind the new corona law?

million liters of water

The Aquadom, which lights up in different colors at night, was filled with 1 million liters of water and contained more than 1500 tropical fish of 50 species. If you look closely, you can see Nemo, Dory and many other colorful fish up close. The aquarium, according to Sea Life, offers “a unique insight into the coral reef habitat and allows visitors to dive deeper than ever before.”

The aquarium is famous all over the world for its size. The attraction was cleaned daily by three to four divers. The hundreds of tropical fish needed about 8 kilograms of fish food every day. Characteristic of the attraction is the transparent elevator, from which visitors have a view of the underwater world.

Tickets for the Aquadom cost 20 euros. The construction of the attraction cost about 12.8 million euros. According to Sea Life Scheveningen, Aquadom is unique in every way. There are no comparable constructions in the Netherlands. ,,With us you of course have that underwater tunnel, in which you can get very close to the fish. But such a large cylinder, no you don’t see that often. It was a very beautiful and cool construction.”

According to the German newspaper Image is the cause of the explosion ‘material fatigue’. The 11.5-metre-diameter burst barrel was back in use after a 2.5-year refurbishment. Silicone seals were replaced and the aquarium was thoroughly cleaned. Further investigation should reveal to what extent the renovation, which cost 2.6 million euros, is related to the incident. See also Summer quiz | What do you know about Helsinki's admired landmarks? A true beauty lover will easily get 10/10 from this test

sealife

The DomAquarée complex, located on Karl-Liebknecht-Straße in the heart of Berlin, also houses Sea Life, a tourist attraction with aquariums. The Berlin traffic information center tweets that the street has now been closed. “There is an extreme amount of water on the road. So far, the cause is still unclear.

The location is very close to Alexanderplatz in the German capital, with the famous television tower.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Security MTV: Information leak revealed about three new hotels in Finland



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

The Aquadome © EPA/Still video



© REUTERS



© REUTERS



©EPA



© REUTERS



© REUTERS



© REUTERS



© REUTERS



© REUTERS

