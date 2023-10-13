Minister said that Brazil’s priority will be to promote social inclusion and combat hunger in the world

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid that the world faces a “polycrisis”. He spoke at a meeting with ministers and presidents of the G20 Central Bank in Marrakesh, Morocco. Haddad defended a reform in international banks so that they promote social inclusion and the fight against hunger in the world. Read the complete of speech (PDF – 183 kB, in English and Portuguese).

“There are several ongoing crises, operating at different levels, reinforcing and amplifying each other. From the 2008 financial crisis, through Covid-19, to the war in Ukraine, we have been eagerly waiting for better times and great global solutions, which unfortunately continue to slip out of our hands.”, said Haddad.

Brazil will preside over the group that brings together the 20 main global economies, from December 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024. Haddad had a meeting with Finance Ministers and Presidents of the G20 Central Banks this Friday (13.Oct.2023) , in Marrakech.

The minister said he wanted to reform international financial institutions so they are prepared to increase social inclusion and combat hunger. “We want to work to build bigger, better and more effective multilateral development banks”he defended.

Haddad said that the agenda proposed by Brazil for the G20 is realistic and necessary. “We urgently need to improve our international financial institutions, make the richest pay their fair share of taxes, address the debt problem in a growing number of countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, and efficiently mobilize public resources and private sectors for a greener and more sustainable global economy“, he said.

The Finance Minister stated that the G20 is the only global forum capable of promoting the 21st century multilateralism that many countries propose. He said that Brazil has a tradition of facilitating dialogue and consensus between different groups.

About the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Haddad said that he managed to approve the fiscal framework and is making a “major tax reform”reducing deforestation, renewing and expanding social programs.

ECONOMIC SCENARIO

According to him, the world economy is at a critical moment, with “growing geoeconomic fragmentation and ineffective multilateralism”.

The minister defended a new and well-coordinated global economic strategy, the “21st century multilateralism”. He argued that most global governance institutions and practices “seem to be stuck in the 20th century”.

“If the G20 is to find effective solutions to contemporary global challenges, it will need to reform global economic governance. International financial institutions need to be more ambitious and representative of global reality at the political level, and more powerful, agile and efficient at the technical level”, declared Haddad.

HUNGRY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Haddad said that Brazil’s main work is to promote social inclusion and fight hunger. Secondly, propose a specific focus on the energy transition and sustainable development taking into account “all its 3 pillars – social, economic and environmental”.

He argued that the sustainable development goals proposed in 2015 seem “increasingly distant”. He said that the G20 needs to have a bold political vision and concrete economic initiatives and also cited:

prevent risks through effective coordination between economic and financial policies at the global level to achieve net-zero emissions. “We will pay special attention to promoting structural changes in developing economies and combating inequalities“, he said;

reform international financial institutions to make them more representative and prepared to fulfill their central mission;

develop a new approach to fair international taxation to promote mobilization to correct inequalities and close legal loopholes that allow tax evasion;

promote sustained flows of concessional resources to low- and middle-income countries and advance the structural resolution of their “heavy debts”;

create appropriate risk-sharing mechanisms between public and private capital to promote massive resource mobilization for equitable ecological transformations.

Haddad also mentioned that there is a new debt crisis in the Global South and a “imminent environmental catastrophe”.

The minister listed the following problems for the world:

10% of the world’s population still suffers from hunger;

The richest 10% of the population controls more than half of the world’s income and 76% of the world’s wealth;

climate change impacts the economy, with the hottest summer of 2023 in the Northern Hemisphere on record;

gender, race and social class continue to largely determine the economic opportunities available to each individual around the world;

moderate growth rates in Africa and Latin America make it more difficult to resolve long-standing social inequalities;

Interest rates may remain higher in the Global North for longer and economic prospects remain threatened by geopolitical risks.

The minister thanked India for the G20 presidency in 2023. He said the country’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das led the “financial track jobs” masterfully.

Haddad also offered condolences and solidarity to the people of Morocco for the earthquake that hit the country in September.