Leading from the first to the last lap: the fourth career victory in F1 of Charles Leclerc it coincided with a clear dominance by the Monegasque driver in Melbourne. The 1997 class signed the pole position trimming the reigning world champion and Max Verstappen an important gap, and in the race there was no recovery from the Dutchman and the Milton Keynes team, on the contrary. With both medium and hard tires, Leclerc was impregnable up to the fastest lap several times ‘updated’ in the final race until the last lap, the definitive one to put the additional point in the farmhouse, the third in as many races.

Leclerc has 71 points in the standings after three races, the advantage over George Russell, second, is 34 points. The Ferrari driver admitted that within the Scuderia di Maranello the approach towards the Melbourne weekend was one of absolute respect and low profile: “On paper this was a track that we expected difficult, but I guess we need to revise the data a bit because we actually turned out to be very strong“, her words. The F1-75 was one “beast” as he defined it himself: “We had a great pace and were extremely competitive without degradation on the tires even when there was more to push. The car was a marvel and I am delighted with how my race went ”.

Woe betide, however, to talk about a world flight. Three races are too few to ‘get on top’: “This start to the season has been fantastic but we have to keep our feet on the ground because we are only in the third race of a very long championship. We don’t have to relax for a moment and stay focused, especially when it comes to introducing developments ”. On the horizon is the home race in Imola, where the Red Tide is ready to pay homage to a Scuderia that in this early 2022 has returned to dominate in F1.