World Elite Online 2023: Van Der Poel wins a race from another era

Mathieu van der Poel is the new Elite World Champion in line. The Dutchman, son and grandson of art, conquered the rainbow jersey with a peremptory victory at the end of the most exciting world competition of the third millennium, albeit the longest with its 272.4 kilometres. In second place, 1’37” behind, went the Belgian Wout Van Aert with the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar who conquered the bronze by beating the 2019 champion, the Danish Mads Pedersen, in the sprint. The best of the Italians was the Tuscan Alberto Bettiol, tenth at the end of a courageous race that deserved better luck.

The beginning of the competition was, to say the least, troubled. After 80 kilometres, in the 120-km stretch that connected Edinburgh, the starting point, to Glasgow, the runners were forced to stop. The race, at that moment, was passing through Carron Valley with a platoon of supporting players on free exit. These found the road blocked by a group of environmentalists who had literally stuck to the asphalt. After a forced neutralization of 53 minutes, and the detachment of the protesters, the race resumed.

The action got underway with the entry into the Glasgow circuit, a 14,300-metre loop including no less than eight pulls to be repeated 10 times. After about fifty kilometers disputed in an anarchic manner, almost as if it were an amateur competition, five clearly stood out as protagonists: Pedersen, Pogacar, Van Aert, van der Poel and, a welcome surprise, Bettiol. It was precisely these, at least 80, who carried out the reunification with the attackers of the first hour. After a temporary regrouping of the group, Bettiol started 55 meters from the finish line, but not before having risked ending up on the ground due to a water bottle that had hit his wheel. The Sienese hoped for a repetition of what happened at the 2019 Tour of Flanders when a close marking between the greats created the space for a resounding success with a similar action from a distance. In part, his attempt had the desired effect. Belgium took the lead, however producing a pace that was not too vehement which limited the advantage of the blue to less than 40 minutes from the finish.

Unfortunately for Italy, at this point Van Aert produced a break in the group with the usual Pedrsen, Pogacar and van der Poel following the Flemish. Bettiol held on, still passing the finish line with two laps to go, 28 kilometers to go, with a 25” lead, a margin which, however, decreased rapidly from now on. At minus 20, on one of the short but ferocious tears of the track, the 2023 world championship was decided. In one fell swoop, with a brutal sprint, van der Poel took his companions out of the way, engulfing the unfortunate Alberto at the same time and throwing himself towards the iris. Not even a fall three kilometers after the attack, when he had already accumulated half a minute ahead, stopped Raymond Poulidor’s nephew, who, with a torn shirt and clearly visible abrasions on his body, completed his triumphal march towards the iris.

After the cyclo-cross world championship, the Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix, Mathieu thus achieved the fourth goal of a sumptuous season that could become legendary if he also wins the mountain bike world title next Saturday. And to think that he had raced in the recent Tour de France supporting his teammate Jasper Philpsen to better prepare for the world championship review. I really think he succeeded.