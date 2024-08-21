AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/21/2024 – 7:41

There are now release dates for new versions of the popular video games “Call of Duty” and “Borderlands”, their respective publishers announced at the world’s largest video game show, Gamescom, in Germany.

The salon opened its doors to professionals this Wednesday (21) and, in a previous event, revealed some surprises for journalists.

“Borderlands 4” will be released in 2025, its publisher, Gearbox, has announced.

The game’s developers have promised that players will “shoot their way through hordes of enemies” in these new episodes.

“Borderlands” was adapted for the cinema this year.

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” will be released on October 25. This new installment in the series is set in the 1990s and stars a team tasked with attacking a senator and gaining access to a top-secret location in Washington.

The director of the film “Deadpool”, Tim Miller, announced that his new television series “Secret Level”, based on several video games, will premiere on Amazon Prime in December.

“It’s our declaration of love for games,” he said.

Another industry veteran, Peter Molyneux, has announced that his next project will be “Masters of Albion.”

Molyneux created “Populous” in 1989 and “Black and White” in 2001, but in recent years has kept a low profile, with several projects canceled.

Swedish company Machinegames said that “Indiana Jones and the Grand Circle” will be available on December 9. Initially announced for Xbox, the game will also be released for PlayStation 5 next year, according to the company.

Gamescom will open its doors to the public on Thursday in Cologne, western Germany, and is expected to attract more than 350,000 visitors over four days.