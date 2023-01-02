The director general of the IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva, said she expected the world economy to enter a recession in 2023 with the economic slowdown in the United States, China and the EU (European Union). Georgieva also hinted that this year will be “harder” that 2022.

“For much of the world economy, this will be a tough year, harder than the year we left behind. Because? Because the 3 big economies, USA, EU and China, are slowing down simultaneously”, said in an interview with the program “Face the Nation”, gives CBS, Published on Friday (30.Dec.2022).

In the evaluation of the director general of the IMF, the US should be able to reduce the risk of a financial crisis if the job market remains strong and the Fed (Federal Reservethe US Federal Reserve) maintains higher interest rates to reduce inflation.

The European Union, on the other hand, will be affected by the effects of the war in Ukraine and will have half of its members in recession next year, according to Georgieva. China, in turn, will have a year of growth below or equal to the global average for the 1st time in 40 years and will be impacted by the new wave of covid with the end of health restrictions, assessed the director general of the IMF.

In November 2022, the IMF published a report stating that the prospects for the future of the global economy were “darker”.