BBVA, “uncertainty” is the key word for the 2024 economy

“Uncertainty” is the word most used by economic analysts to define the next development of the world economy. An uncertainty determined by the large number of political elections in 2024 (today in Portugal for example) and conflicts that could influence trends for better or for worse. The results of the former can redefine more or less protectionist approaches (trade and migratory flows) in various countries, while the latter leave open particularly worrying scenarios.

The data from BBVA, the International Analytical Institute created in 1932 which analyzes the economic trends of over 10 countries, confirm this while also providing positive indications. First of all, the strong reactivity of the American economy, shared both in terms of productivity and the labor market and very resilient to interest rate increases. In the Institute's forecasts, the growth of the US economy is listed at 1.9%.

BBVA, China and Europe with more problems

The forecasts for China and the Eurozone are different. The former will grow, of course, but only by 4.6% in a continuing turbulence between strong production, declining consumption, real estate in crisis with the usual demographic and protectionist problems. The recovery was slower in Old World which yes, seems to have emerged from the inflation problem, but not from the eternal political-social economic conflicts that hold back the components of the European area. And the energy problems have not yet been completely resolved.

Faced with this concise picture, the growth trends are all linked to the decline and timing of the decline in rates both in the USA and in Europe. It will probably all kick off significantly in the middle of the year, assuming inflation remains at today's levels. However, BBVA confirms that we must forget about zero interest rates, while we must get used to rates that are on average higher than those seen in the years preceding the pandemic. Less liquidity, less disinflationary pressures but probably more stability. And we all know how much we need balance in such stormy times.