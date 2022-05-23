World economy Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi speaks at the Davos Economic Forum – Live broadcast at around 12 noon

The economic forum will be held for the first time since the beginning of the corona pandemic.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyi will address the World Economic Forum, which is currently convening, today, Monday.

The theme of the event this year is “history at a turning point”. Founder of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwabin according to the event, the aim is to help Ukraine and its recovery from the war.

Zelensky is scheduled to speak from about 12 noon. HS shows the speech live in this story.

Switzerland The Davos Economic Forum brings together economic figures and politicians from around the world. Finland will be represented at the event by the Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) and the Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (sd).

Zelenskyi speaks to the forum via video. According to him, the Economic Forum is the “most significant” platform focused on the economy.

“Ukraine has something to say,” Zelenskyi commented on Sunday night, referring to his upcoming speech.

From Davos can also follow other broadcasts. After 10.30 am, a panel discussion will begin on the availability of energy in the context of a move away from Russian imports:

Davosin the economic forum will be held for the first time since the beginning of the corona pandemic. About 2,500 people will attend the five-day gathering.

Russia has not been invited to the event this year. According to Reuters, the showcase originally reserved for Russia has instead been turned into a “Russian war crimes house”. The window contains works by Ukrainian artists about the devastation of Ukraine.

In addition to Zelensky, the President of the European Commission will speak at the event Ursula von der LeyenGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholtz and the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.