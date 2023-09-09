World economy | These ten economic fever gauges tell what kind of autumn awaits consumers.

When will inflation stop and interest rate hikes stop? HS Visio gathered together the key indicators of the economy and predicts what kind of times lie ahead.

Finland the economy is likely to sink into recession this year. The economic predicament may continue for a long time, because based on several forecasts, the economy will grow slowly in the next few years.

The most recent bank economic forecasts predict that Finland’s gross domestic product will contract by 0.2–0.9 percent this year and grow only slightly next year. The outlook for the economy is therefore weak.