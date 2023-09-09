Saturday, September 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

World economy | These ten economic fever gauges tell what kind of autumn awaits consumers.

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
World economy | These ten economic fever gauges tell what kind of autumn awaits consumers.

Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

When will inflation stop and interest rate hikes stop? HS Visio gathered together the key indicators of the economy and predicts what kind of times lie ahead.

Finland the economy is likely to sink into recession this year. The economic predicament may continue for a long time, because based on several forecasts, the economy will grow slowly in the next few years.

The most recent bank economic forecasts predict that Finland’s gross domestic product will contract by 0.2–0.9 percent this year and grow only slightly next year. The outlook for the economy is therefore weak.

#World #economy #ten #economic #fever #gauges #kind #autumn #awaits #consumers

See also  Athletics World Championships | The men's marathon opens the race day, Silja Kosonen and Krista Tervo in the moukari final in the evening - HS follows moment by moment
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
How did Thony Valencia, musical son of Eva Ayllón, enter Grupo 5? singer reveals it

How did Thony Valencia, musical son of Eva Ayllón, enter Grupo 5? singer reveals it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result