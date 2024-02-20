World economy | The USA warns China against dumping – electric cars, solar panels and batteries are a concern

There is overproduction in Chinese industry and Western countries fear that the problem will be solved by dumping.

United States has warned China against dumping industrial products, the newspaper reported Financial Times on Monday.

If China intends to alleviate the problem of overproduction in its industry by resorting to dump prices, the United States and its allies intend to take countermeasures.

Two senior Treasury officials told the Financial Times that the US delegation made its concerns clear during a recent visit to China. The discussions were attended by China's deputy prime minister responsible for the economy He Lifeng.

“We are concerned that state subsidies and macro-politics for Chinese industry focus more on supply than where demand comes from. We are approaching a situation where China [teollisuuden] excess capacity will hit the world market,” said the Under Secretary of State for International Affairs of the US Treasury Department Jay Shambaugh for the Financial Times.

The United States is most concerned about dumping in “clean energy” sectors such as electric vehicles, solar panels and lithium-ion batteries.

Undersecretary According to the Financial Times, Shambaugh said that he emphasized in China that it is not only the United States that is concerned about dumping. Therefore, possible countermeasures by the United States and other states should not come as a surprise to China.

Shambaugh chairs the task force, which was established by the United States and China last year. The task of the working group is to discuss the tensions caused by overproduction in China's industry.

Last year, the European Commission started an investigation into state subsidies to China's electric car industry. Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Saturday that the EU is ready to take action to combat China's unfair trading terms.

One official said the United States wanted to make sure China took the issue seriously, according to the Financial Times. The subject is brought up with significant importance when the Minister of Finance Janet Yellen will visit China later this year.

According to the Financial Times, Yellen is expected to raise China's industrial overproduction at the G20 meeting in São Paulo.