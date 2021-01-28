World economy The U.S. economic recovery slowed at the end of last year

Looking at the whole of last year, the U.S. economy contracted 3.5 percent. It is the largest reduction in GDP since 1946.

The United States the economic recovery slowed down at the end of last year due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic, which has caused problems, especially in the services sector.

According to preliminary data published by the Ministry of Trade on Thursday, the economic growth rate in October – December was four per cent. In the previous quarter, the growth rate was 33.4 percent. The Ministry publishes quarterly data on GDP development as an annual change.

Governor of the Central Bank Jerome Powell estimates on Wednesday economic outlook be very uncertain which was probably one of the significant price declines in shares.

Looking at the whole of last year, the U.S. economy contracted 3.5 percent. It is the largest reduction in GDP since 1946.

About everything despite the forecast that the U.S. economy is recovering from last year’s severe recession at a faster pace than many other states.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates on Tuesdaythat the U.S. economy would grow 5.1 percent this year and 2.5 percent next year. That would be two percentage points more than in the forecast published three months ago.

In addition to the central bank’s monetary stimulus, economic growth in the United States will be boosted in particular by large federal emergency funding to alleviate the plight of households and small businesses.