World economy | Swiss Finance Minister on US and European indebtedness: “Time bomb”

The world economy|According to Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, the mini-collapse of stock prices at the beginning of August was like a “warning shot” of what was to come.

of the United States and the debt levels of European countries are a risk to the stability of the international economy and to Switzerland, said the Swiss Minister of State for Finance Karin Keller-Sutter in an interview with Blick magazine published on Saturday.

In the interview, Keller-Sutter praised Switzerland’s “disciplined” economic management, thanks to which the country has survived the pandemic times and the economic challenges caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Other countries, on the other hand, are so indebted that “they are hardly even able to function anymore”, he said, using France as an example.

“Or look at the United States. It’s a ticking time bomb. The mini-collapse of stock exchange rates at the beginning of August was a warning shot.”

“It was an indication of investors’ concern. Debt levels in the US and Europe are a danger to the international economy and Switzerland,” Keller-Sutter said in an interview.