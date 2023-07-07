World economy | Separating the US and Chinese economies would be impossible, the US Treasury Secretary estimates

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting China to discuss relations and concerns between the two countries.

of the United States the Minister of Finance Janet Yellen according to which it would be practically impossible to separate the economies of the United States and China from each other. According to Yellen, the separation of the world’s two largest economies would destabilize the global economy, and that is not what they are aiming for.

“We’re trying to diversify, not separate,” Yellen told representatives of US companies in Beijing.

Yellen is in China from Thursday to Sunday on a visit. He is supposed to discuss relations and concerns between the two countries with Chinese officials. Today, Yellen is scheduled to meet with the Chinese premier Li Qiang.

This is the second US ministerial-level visit to China after the two countries tightened their ties at the beginning of the year. Foreign minister Antony Blinken visited China in June.

The bilateral relationship between the world’s largest economies has been strained by, among other things, the Chinese spy ball that has been in US airspace since the beginning of the year, the strained relations between China and Taiwan, and China’s relations with Russia, which is at war in Ukraine.