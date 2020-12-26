World economy Research: China may overtake the US as the world’s largest economy as early as 2028, the cause of the corona pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic will slow the recovery of the U.S. economy clearly more than the Chinese economy.

China wedges past the United States to become the world’s largest economy in 2028, five years earlier than forecast, estimates the British research company The Center for Economics and Business Research.

The reason is a coronavirus pandemic that is slowing down the recovery of the U.S. economy by far more than the world economy in China. China is currently the second largest economy in the world.

Research company estimates that China’s average economic growth will be 5.7% between 2021 and 2025 and 4.5% between 2026 and 2030.

It expects the U.S. economy to recover strongly next year, but estimates economic growth to be 1.9 percent annually between 2022 and 2024 and 1.6 percent thereafter.

Japan will remain the world’s third largest economy until the early 2030s. After that, India will overtake Japan, making Germany the world’s fifth largest economy.

The research firm also estimates that the coronavirus pandemic will accelerate inflation, ie increase prices, rather than slow economic growth significantly over the long term.

International International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates in Octoberthat the U.S. economy will shrink 4.3 percent this year and grow 3.1 percent next year.

The IMF estimates that China’s economy will grow 1.9 percent this year and 8.2 percent next year. The IMF also estimates that the coronavirus pandemic will cause permanent damage to the world economy. It says, for example, that a pandemic will halt the decline in extreme poverty that began in the 1990s and increase income inequality.

The eurozone economy is particularly hard hit by the pandemic, which the IMF estimates will shrink by 8.3 per cent this year but grow by 5.2 per cent next year. One reason for this is that in the large economies of southern Europe, the relative importance of tourism is high and, due to the pandemic, tourism has fallen very sharply.

European central bank evaluates in its economic forecast published more than two weeks ago, the eurozone economy will contract by 7.3 per cent this year and grow by 3.9 per cent next year, 4.2 per cent in 2022 and 2.1 per cent in 2023.