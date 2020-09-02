The head of Germany’s largest bank, Deutsche Bank, Christian Sewing, said the global economy will face a long recovery from the effects of the coronavirus crisis, which will take place step by step. His words are quoted by CNBC.

According to Sewing’s prediction, the recovery is likely to be uneven and will affect different sectors and industries to varying degrees. The current growth in business activity is unlikely to last long, the banker said.

He cited tourism as an example. The current summer season and the partial lifting of restrictions allowed market participants to start earning, but in the end these factors may turn out to be only a “temporary lifeline,” says Sewing.

Such a problem, he said, is relevant for most countries and regions, primarily for the European Union and the United States. An additional burden on business will be partial or complete cancellation of certain state support measures.

In its latest report, the European Central Bank (ECB) pointed to additional risk for the eurozone economy. It consists in the strengthening rate of the supranational currency, which is not beneficial to exporters and reduces the competitiveness of their products in foreign markets.