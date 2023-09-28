Thursday, September 28, 2023
World economy | IMF: Blockage can reduce GDP by seven percent

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
World economy | IMF: Blockage can reduce GDP by seven percent

The International Monetary Fund sees signs of a stabilization of China’s economic growth.

International the IMF is concerned about the division of the world economy and trade into different blocs.

The International Monetary Fund warned that the blocking of the global economy could reduce the production of the global economy by seven percent.

Spokesperson for the Foreign Exchange Fund Julie Kozack said on Thursday at a press conference, according to the news agency Reuters, that the blocking would be expensive in the IMF’s opinion.

“Our analysis suggests that fragmentation can reduce the gross domestic product of the global economy by seven percent. That’s the size of the gross domestic product of Germany and Japan,” Kozack said.

Currency fund based on the most recent macro numbers, sees some signs of balancing in the Chinese economy.

However, the fund believes that China could accelerate its economic growth in the medium term if it implements economic reforms that increase consumption.

According to Kozack, the IMF still believes that China’s economy can grow by around five percent this year. The IMF is scheduled to publish its forecast for the world economy in October.

The IMF predicts that China’s economic growth will slow down to 3.5 percent in the long term without economic reforms.

The recovery of the Chinese economy from the country’s strict corona restrictions has been slow. In addition, consumer demand and economic growth have been weighed down by the plight of the country’s real estate sector.

