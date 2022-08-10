World economy | Go back to the cabin if you still can: The European economy is facing a historically difficult fall and winter.

The European economy may face a historically difficult autumn and winter. This story tells how the outlook for the economy changed during the summer – mainly for the worse.

Already in the spring, it became clear that the economic upswing that followed the initial phase of the pandemic is congealing. During the summer, however, it has become more and more likely that Western economies are headed for recession, and at worst it could become difficult.

This is all that is good for those returning from summer vacation to know about the ups and downs of the economy during the summer: