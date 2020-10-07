World economy Extreme poverty is on the rise for the first time in more than 20 years

Extreme poverty is rising for the first time in two decades this year, according to the World Bank. The coronavirus could increase the number of people in this category by 88 to 115 million.

In 2021, the number could rise to as much as 150 million, tells the BBC. According to a recent World Bank report, a pandemic exacerbates the effects of conflict and climate change, which had previously slowed poverty reduction.

The coronavirus disrupts the economy in poverty-prone countries as it disrupts everyday life and international trade. According to the World Bank, the poorest suffer the most from the disease and have the highest death rates.

Forty percent of the poorest people live in conflict-affected areas. Over the past five years, the conflicts in Syria and Yemen have had a major impact on poverty.

The poverty-increasing effects of climate change, for the most part, are largely ahead. The World Bank predicts that by 2030, between 68 and 135 million people could be plunged into extreme poverty due to climate change. This is due to the fact that the effects of climate change are greatest in many areas that are already suffering from poverty.

In the extreme living in poverty is defined as living on less than $ 1.90, or € 1.60 a day. The last time people living in extreme poverty increased was in 1998, when the Asian financial crisis hit the world economy.

In 1990, there were 1.9 billion people in the world living in extreme poverty. By 2017, the figure had been printed to 689 million. The rate of decline in extreme poverty averaged 1 percentage point between 1990 and 2015, but the rate of decline between 2015 and 2017 was about half that.

Economic growth in East Asia and, in the last decade, economic growth in South Asia have been key to eradicating extreme poverty. In contrast, in sub-Saharan Africa, extreme poverty has not decreased at all.

Poverty statistics has been reviewed that in themselves they do not say much about economic prosperity in the world.

In many rural communities in developing countries, money may not play a key role as a medium of exchange.

In addition, the international border pays little attention to regional conditions. According to the international definition, for example, there is no extreme poverty in Finland, but there are still a lot of people in Finland who cannot cope financially.

Extremely poor include “all Indians who are poor in local comparison but not any American who is poor in local comparison,” has won the Nobel Prize in Economics Angus Deaton described the problem.

Former UN Special Rapporteur Philip Alston is even presented bythat, in fact, world poverty would not have declined much since the 1990s.