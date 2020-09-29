World economy China’s rise to technology power only accelerated by the corona crisis – How can Finland keep up?

China’s rise as a technology power will also have a major impact on Finland.

China inevitably rises alongside the United States to become a giant in science, technology, and economics. This means both threats and opportunities for Finland and Finnish companies, but there is a danger that the threats will not be countered and the opportunities will not be exploited if we do not know and understand China.

This is what the former chairman of Nokia’s board writes Risto Siilasmaa in a recent article by the Business Delegation Eva Chinese long game.

According to Siilasmaa, China considers it justified that Chinese companies operating in Western countries are subject to different rules than Western companies operating in China. Europe’s aim must be to break this symmetry through trade policy.

Siilasmaa criticizes the EU for not having the courage to look to the future. An example of this was the recovery plan set up by the EU in response to the pandemic, which talked about digitalisation and green technology, but in the end the focus was on agriculture and support for old structures.

“We are defensive,” Siilasmaa said in a panel discussion on Tuesday when the article was published. Nordea’s chief economist also took part in the discussion Wind Birch and an advisory official to the Ministry of Employment and the Economy Mikko Puustinen.

According to Siilasmaa, Europe has a problem because there are few European technology companies. According to him, a large part of the economic added value is created through technology.

“The European technology companies we have are nowhere in this geopolitical game. They cannot easily influence US or Chinese policies. ”

According to Siilasmaa, Finland has a chance to succeed in the Chinese market if the European Commission takes a stand in its trade policy towards China. Still, the problem remains that the EU does not have a common industrial policy, unlike China.

“They have one industrial policy, which they still pursue with determination, if necessary.”

Job- and according to Ministry of Economic Affairs Puustinen, China has selectively exploited the position of the victim in trade policy.

“When it comes to rights, they want to be in the same caste as the industrialized countries. But when it comes to responsibilities, they want to be a developing country, which lowers their bar, ”Puustinen said.

China’s efforts to develop its technology go back decades, but Puustinen says that what is new is that the instrument has become an end in itself. It is problematic for Europe that China is setting targets for Chinese companies to dominate certain industries in the future.

According to Nordea Koivu, government development programs have been increasingly visible in the daily life of the Chinese economy since the post-financial crisis investment program. Previously, the economic center was in Shanghai and Guangzhou, but now the capital controls it more strongly.

“I see a big change and focus towards Beijing,” Koivu said.

The coronavirus has provided an opportunity for China to accelerate its rise, even though the virus has been a tough piece for it as well.

“To everyone’s surprise, China has succeeded in becoming the great winner of this crisis,” Koivu said. In particular, he highlighted the good figures for Chinese exports. They show how the world has been equipped in the Korona era with Chinese products, such as technology that makes teleworking easier.

What What should Finland do to succeed despite China’s rise?

According to Siilasmaa, funds should be invested as much as possible in creating a new one. The state cannot choose the areas in which success will come, but it can support the success of future sectors through incentives.

“Digitalisation and green technology would be good options,” Siilasmaa said.