World economy | China’s economy is weakening and the risks are growing: “I am very worried,” says the economist

Economic growth in China has slowed significantly since the peak years. Real estate market risks are increasing, investments are decreasing and capital is being transferred abroad.

World the second largest national economy is trembling.

China’s economic growth has slowed, and the risks of the debt-ridden real estate market are threatening to materialize. Ways to reduce risks and reform the economy have been expected from the state for a long time, but in vain.

“I am very worried about the Chinese economy. It seems that the importance of the economy in decision-making has decreased. In the past, China’s policy was practical and based on securing economic growth. Now it is unclear what the president Xi Jinping actually intends to do,” says the chief economist of the financial company Nordea Wind Birch.

Uncertainty has reduced confidence in the economy. It, in turn, shrinks household consumption and corporate investment, because no one knows where the economy is going.

Ills have escalated over a long period of time.

The financial market crisis that escalated in 2008 was alleviated by revitalization in China. It was followed by a very strong growth in construction. State-majority banks increased their lending strongly, which has continued for 15 years.

“Nowadays, the supply of apartments is greater than the demand, and the infrastructure has been renovated more than was necessary. In other words, the capital has been invested in objects whose returns are so weak that the debts will hardly ever be fully repaid,” says the head of the Bank of Finland’s Emerging Economies Research Unit (Bofit). Iikka Korhonen.

However, he does not believe in a crisis in China’s financial market, at least in the near future. Capital movements are still restricted, and China has almost no foreign debt. Chinese people owe mainly to each other. The problems of the economy are therefore mainly domestic.

“When banks and real estate companies start to become insolvent, the communist party, i.e. the state, starts to save them. However, it is clear that at some point it is necessary to admit that credit losses are real. Then the question is, whose balance sheets will they be written off.”

New data on the economy has long been weak, to which the state has reacted by reducing the publication of data. These are harsh methods that only increase mistrust. No concrete economic correction measures have been announced.

Tuuli Koivu, Nordea’s chief economist

“The central government has been talking since spring that it has a positive attitude towards private companies. Words do not match actions. Fines have been imposed on private companies again, and they are monitored in many ways. So it’s no wonder that private investments are shrinking,” says Koivu.

Communist the party’s goal for years was five percent economic growth, which strengthened confidence. When achieving the goal started to prove equally difficult, it was abandoned.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that China’s economy will grow by 5.2 percent this year, but only a little over three percent in the next few years. The change is big, because in recent years the economy grew by well over ten percent per year at most.

The information reported by China should be treated with caution, because researchers have long suspected that the state is tampering with it.

Phonescomputers, clothes, machines, services, raw materials.

China produces a huge number of products that consumers around the world use every day. After China joined the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, foreign companies invested heavily in China because of low labor costs there.

Slowly, China began to compromise with the rules of the market economy and significantly finance domestic companies in order to strengthen their market position. This led to a trade war with the United States five years ago.

However, China also accuses the United States of favoring domestic companies, and the claim is not baseless. The world’s most powerful countries often play by their own rules.

The trade war has likely weakened China’s economy somewhat, as the US has banned high-tech exports. The effects are unclear, because China also manufactures and develops comparatively a lot of cutting-edge technology.

Recently, the dispute over Taiwan has further increased the political tensions between China and the United States, which foreign companies must consider in their risk assessments.

“ “It is difficult to push the economy with monetary policy.”

In Korhonen’s opinion, the economic faltering is not a big surprise. Population development and the over-inflated real estate sector are risks that have been known for a long time.

“Risks are starting to materialize and put a strain on economic growth. In addition, the exit from the coronavirus pandemic failed, which has reduced domestic consumption recently. During the pandemic, people got scared and have since continued to save even more,” says Korhonen.

Several there is no information in China about the rapid inflation that plagues Western countries. In July, consumer prices fell by 0.2 percent compared to the same time last year.

“The central bank has eased monetary policy and tried to get banks to increase their lending. When there is not much demand for loans, it is difficult to push the economy with the string of monetary policy,” says Korhonen.

The currency has also weakened, which indicates above all that foreign investors have moved capital away from China.

Both economists emphasize that the growth of construction cannot possibly continue at the current rate. The housing market has almost stopped.

“It’s not just a question of reducing the amount of construction. Apartments have already started to become cheaper, which leads to a reduction in household wealth and may start to reduce consumption, which in turn would slow down economic growth even more. Because of these risks, confidence in the economy should be strengthened quickly,” says Koivu.

Such a message from the Communist Party has just never been heard. And the longer uncertainty about the direction of the economy continues, the greater the risks grow.

“I don’t think a financial market crisis is very likely, although it is certainly possible. In China, debts are mostly domestic, which is why the government is able to capitalize lenders. In addition, inflation is slow and it is easier for the central bank to initiate monetary policy stimulus if necessary,” says Koivu.

For many for Finnish companies, the slowdown in China’s economic growth is bad news.

Iikka Korhonen, Head of the Emerging Economies Research Unit of the Bank of Finland

There is a comparatively large amount of business there, for example, with the elevator and escalator manufacturer Kone, the airline Finnair, the packaging company Huhtamäki, the engineering companies Cargotec, Konecranes and Wärtsilä, as well as forestry companies.

“All the companies that manufacture products needed in the construction industry may suffer to some extent. However, I don’t think that the escalation of China’s economic problems was reflected very widely in the global economy. Most of the weakening of China’s imports has already happened,” says Korhonen.

Koivu largely agrees. Finnish machine and equipment manufacturers in particular should be prepared for weaker demand in China.

“The importance of China in the world economy is great. When one of the engines of the world economy fails, it has a direct impact on the world economy. If the financial markets properly wake up to China’s weakened growth prospects, it would increase the impact even more through financial channels.”