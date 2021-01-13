World economy China’s economy is recovering at a record pace from the coronavirus pandemic

According to a survey of 72 economists by the news agency Reuters, China’s economic growth is estimated to accelerate to 8.4 percent this year.

China’s the economy is recovering rapidly and strongly from the coronavirus pandemic, 72 economists estimate in a Reuters poll.

Based on the median forecast, the Chinese economy would grow 8.4 percent this year and 5.5 percent next year. The median, or mean, indicates the middle value of the order of magnitude.

If the forecast materializes, China’s economic growth this year would be strongest in ten years. Rapid economic growth is also affected by the fact that last year the pace of economic growth was the slowest since 1976.

Economists estimate in a Reuters poll that the Chinese economy would have grown 2.1 percent last year.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted in Octoberthat the economy would have grown by 1.9 percent last year. This year, the Chinese economy will grow by 8.2 percent, according to IMF estimates.

There are several reasons for the rapid recovery, but the key is at least that China managed to contain the pandemic quickly.

Since then, global demand for Chinese-made machinery and equipment has increased. As a result, industrial production and investment began to grow rapidly again, while private consumption slowed down.

The rapid recovery of the Chinese economy is also important for many Finnish export companies.

Last at the beginning of the year, the coronavirus pandemic hit the Chinese economy hard.

In January – March, the economy contracted by 6.8 per cent from the corresponding period of the previous year. Since then, the economy has recovered faster than in any other large economy. China is the world’s second largest economy after the United States.

According to the IMF forecast, the US economy will grow by 3.1 per cent this year and the eurozone economy by 5.2 per cent. However, the worsening of the coronavirus pandemic that began at the end of last year may slow the economic recovery in the United States and the euro area.

China’s the significant slowdown in economic growth next year is mainly due to structural changes in the Chinese economy and population aging.

The central government has long sought to make the structure of the economy more domestic-based so that economic growth is no longer as dependent on foreign investment.

“There has also been a lot of discussion recently about China’s indebtedness, which is also likely to slow economic growth in the coming years. Private companies and companies owned by local governments in particular are heavily indebted, ”says the Director of the Bank of Finland’s Emerging Economies Research Institute (Bofit). Iikka Korhonen.

In its monetary policy, the People’s Bank of China has sought to balance between supporting the economy and curbing debt growth.

In addition, indebtedness is a significant risk for Chinese banks and the financial system as a whole if a large number of debtors have to default on their loans.