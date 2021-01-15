World economy Biden to accelerate new US indebtedness record with new emergency funding, researchers welcome proposal

The next president of the United States is proposing new $ 1,900 billion in emergency funding to fight the pandemic.

15.1. 15:31

The United States indebtedness is accelerating. The next president Joe Biden intends to increase emergency funding to combat the public health and economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic by $ 1,900 billion.

The $ 1,900 billion increase in emergency funding proposed by Biden would be financed by borrowing on the financial markets, as the United States has done so far. That would mean that U.S. public debt would once again rise to a new record.

Roughly speaking, the proposal provides $ 1,000 billion in grants to households, $ 415 billion is used to accelerate vaccinations, and $ 440 billion is funding for small businesses and communities that have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. The value of one dollar was 0.83 euros on Friday.

Biden the means are more or less the same as the current president, but an increase of $ 1,900 billion could accelerate the rise in prices, or inflation.

Forecast Manager, Institute for Business Research Markku Lehmus welcomes the broad increase in emergency funding, without which the plight of businesses and households could become unbearable.

“The US corona recovery would already be really significant and, in direct support, larger than what has been done in Europe. What is interesting here is that such a big stimulus is already starting to show in the market’s inflation expectations. ”

U.S. medium-term inflation expectations, calculated from inflation-protected federal bonds, are already approaching 2.4 percent.

“Starting inflation in the United States would mean a significant shift relative to the eurozone, where inflation expectations are still weak,” Lehmus says.

In December, Congress approved the previous one $ 900 billion in emergency funding. Prior to that, the United States had spent $ 3 trillion to fight the damage from the pandemic.

Biden’s proposal would provide households with $ 1,400 per capita in addition to the $ 600 direct personal allowance decided in December. That would mean a direct grant to households would be the same $ 2,000 per capita as the current president Donald Trump supported, but Congress opposed.

Direct financial assistance to households is also limited: it is given to people with an income of less than $ 75,000 a year. Last spring, a grant was given to all Americans.

Direct subsidies did not quite lead to what was one of their ultimate goals: an increase in consumption. Less than 70 percent of U.S. GDP is accounted for by private consumption. Its weight is therefore very high.

The majority of respondents to a survey by the Ifo Institute of the Economic Research Institute put grants into savings or reduced their debts. According to the study, 40% of the grants were used for consumption or were planned to be used for consumption.

“Research shows that direct grants are not the most ideal stimulus policy, as most of the money received is saved. However, the grants decided at the end of last year are slightly better targeted than the grants awarded in the spring due to the defined income limit. ”

In low-income households, subsidies are most likely to be used for consumption.

Wage earners research director of the research institute Tuomas Kososen believes that the new emergency funding proposed by Biden shows that Democrats typically want to increase the role of the public sector in the economy.

Republicans, for their part, are opposed to growing the public sector, even though they, in the current crisis, have accepted that the federal government is taking on more responsibility.

“Many economists believe that in a pandemic, states need to provide emergency funding generously to households and businesses to avoid even greater financial damage. It naturally leads to a deterioration in the state of public finances, and at some point indebtedness must be addressed by reducing it, ”says Kosonen.

Significant the question is the timing of debt reduction. The issue is topical as economic growth returns to stability and GDP begins to approach pre-crisis levels.

“Government funding from the market is likely to remain exceptionally low for a long time to come due to the stimulative monetary policy of central banks. It could therefore be justified not to start cutting public spending very quickly once the economy starts to return to normal growth. ”

A large number of economists have long emphasized that indebtedness is not a problem as long as the cost of raising government funds, i.e. the interest rate, is lower than the rate of economic growth.

Kosonen also emphasizes that, for example, relatively large public finances in education and product development may be justified a good time after economic growth has stabilized.

“It may be that in the United States, Republicans will soon come up with social security cuts, especially those that Democrats typically oppose, as the economy normalizes. Initially, it seems that Biden, on the other hand, is in favor of supporting the economy with state funds for even longer, ”says Kosonen.