According to the World Bank’s estimate, 40 percent of Argentines live in poverty.

Sunday Argentina’s economy is in turmoil as it prepares for presidential elections.

The increase in consumer prices, or inflation, accelerated to 138 percent in September. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the economy will contract by 2.5 percent this year.

“It’s an economy that’s in the intensive care unit,” said the former undersecretary of state at the Ministry of Finance Miguel Kiguel news agency Reuters.

“The key challenge is to get Argentina out of stagflation, but that requires a slowdown in inflation.”

Stagflation is a serious disruption of the economy, in which economic growth slows down and unemployment is high, but at the same time inflation, i.e. the increase in consumer prices, accelerates.

Slowing down the exceptionally fast inflation, on the other hand, requires an aggressive tightening of monetary policy, which tends to worsen the recession. The central bank’s policy rate is currently 133 percent.

Argentina is the second largest national economy in Latin America. Its recent problems culminated in the 2018 currency crisis, which resulted in capital flight.

The value of the currency weakened by 50 percent in relation to the US dollar, which caused a noticeable acceleration of inflation.

The following year, the state sank into insolvency because it could not get a loan from abroad on tolerable terms. Capital restrictions were introduced in Argentina, but they did not prevent the currency from collapsing.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank was ordered to give citizens cash handouts and fund wage programs, further fueling inflation.

Price regulation has also been tried in Argentina, which has not, however, prevented the acceleration of inflation. This year, the currency has weakened by almost 70 percent against the dollar on the unofficial market, i.e. the black market.

Kohtalon Ivana can consider the fact that Argentina produces a lot of agricultural products, lithium needed for electric car batteries, shale oil and gas, the demand for which has grown strongly.

According to the Reuters news agency, the US investment bank JP Morgan predicts that inflation will accelerate to 210 percent this year. In the central bank’s survey, analysts estimate that it will accelerate to 180 percent.

The danger is real hyperinflation, which means a significant increase in prices every day.

Top contenders in the presidential election are the extreme right Javier Mileiof the left Sergio Massa and the more moderate right wing Patricia Bullrich.

Mass is peculiar of Peronism supporter, while Bullrich has corporate backing.

Milei, the early favorite, thinks the central bank should be abolished and the US dollar should be changed to Argentina’s currency. He advocates cutting public spending with a chainsaw and significantly easing taxation.

Newspaper The New York Times has compared Miles to Donald Trump in miniature. He has called climate change a “socialist lie”. He considers sex education a tool used to destroy families.