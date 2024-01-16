IThere was barely a standing room left in the “AI House” when the organizers gave the starting signal at the start of the World Economic Forum for a week about artificial intelligence (AI or AI). The topic that electrifies company bosses, politicians, scientists and regulators around the world. Here, the hopes for the ailing global economy are discussed up and down in 70 events with almost 190 participants, some of them top-class: in the house at Promenade 68, Davos.

Sven Astheimer Editor responsible for corporate reporting.

An address that has an eventful past and represents change in international relations. A few years ago the Russians literally held court here with their delegation, which was not lacking in self-confidence. In the spring of 2022, a few months after Putin's attack on Ukraine, the building became a memorial to the horrors of this war in the middle of Europe. And now perhaps the most dynamic economic revolution in history is being worked on there. Everything under the same roof.