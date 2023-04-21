On the occasion of “World Earth Day”, with a view to a global awareness process, Diotti Spa and Diotti Trading srl, which deal with the trade and recovery of metals and special waste, have long been involved in the theme of the Green Economy, implementing innovative processes in continuous evolution and growth: the Erba companies, strongly rooted in the area in which they operate and aware of how in recent decades the most industrialized countries have accelerated all activities to the detriment of our planet, have initiated a trend reversal starting right from within their corporate perimeter.

This is a commitment to minimize the environmental impact by making use of high technology in order to contain the consumption of energy and water sources used for waste treatment and recycling, transforming waste into a resource – “Many ferrous and non-ferrous metals, if dispersed or abandoned in the environment, they can cause pollution and biological damage – asserts Samuele Diotti, Patron of the Erbesi companies – so their recovery can be a good example of a circular and sustainable economy since it allows the reintroduction into the production cycle materials that can be reused almost indefinitely, minimizing the costs and emissions that would derive from the creation of new resources – continues Diotti – So recycling is of primary importance and must be strongly supported.”