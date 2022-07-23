Finally after four years of absence the World Ducati Week returns to welcome fans of the world of two wheels for a weekend of emotions, passion and fun. The gates of the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” opened at 08.00 precisely this morning to let in the first Ducatisti already waiting with their bikes in front of the entrance.

“It is a great thrill to see all these fans arrive in Misano to celebrate the return of World Ducati Week with us, a truly unique event that combines the two souls of Ducati: the technological one, which pushes innovation and performance, and the relational one, with the enhancement of the pleasure of being together and of fun – commented Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO – For this eleventh edition there are so many unique experiences available to Ducatisti, from the closed room of a new model for 2023 to the exhibition of the Ducati MotoE that will race in the championship from next year. We also brought a piece of Borgo Panigale to the circuit, with the experience dedicated to the Centro Stile that tells how Ducati bikes are born from the very first step. Personally I am very happy to take part in the parade until Riccione tonight, it is always a moment that makes me feel even more part of the great Ducati family, and obviously I can’t wait to attend the Lenovo Race of Champions tomorrow ”.

They got to the WDW2022 too the 88 participants of the World President Meeting, the meeting of the presidents of the Ducati Official Clubs from all over the world, who started their adventure towards the WDW on 17 July starting from Rome for a 1,200 km motorcycle on the road trip. After the long itinerary, the group was welcomed by the Republic of San Marino for the gala dinner in the beautiful Piazza Sant’Agata. In the Adventure area, off-road enthusiasts witnessed the spectacular performance of Danilo Petrucci, Jack Miller, Antoine Meo and Eduard Boulanger riding the DesertX. Petrucci and Boulanger, co-driver of Stéphane Peterhansel in the Dakar on the Audi RS Q e-tron and expert off-road motorcyclist, also met the public to tell about their experience riding the new Ducati with 21 “front wheel, perfect for tackling even the most demanding off-road routes. In the same area it is possible to admire the Audi RS Q e-tron of the Dakar, alongside the DesertX with special Audi-inspired livery. The e-MTB race on the Ducati TK-01RR was also held in the Adventure Area, which saw nine riders compete in an electrifying competition on a dirt track prepared for the occasion. To get the better of Federico Caricasulo, Supersport driver with Althea Racing, who was only a few seconds behind Oli Bayliss, son of the legendary Troy. On the third step of the podium Régis Laconi, historic Ducati rider of the Superbike championship.

Sessions of autographs with historic riders and meetings with Ducati legends are instead the protagonists of the International Village, the meeting point for Ducatisti from all over the world, where activities and experiences organized by Ducati branches and DOCs find their home. There are already many fans who are having fun with the FantaWDW, the game via web-app with which to create your own team of drivers on which to make a prediction of victory for the Lenovo Race of Champions. By scanning the QR Codes hidden in the circuit, you earn credits that can be spent to deploy your team. After the legendary challenge between the Ducati riders, the ranking of the players who participated in the FantaWDW will be available on the Ducati website and on the screens on the circuit. In conjunction with the opening of the WDW2022, a new Ducati dealership was inaugurated within the Misano circuit, a special garage for the sale of motorcycles, clothing and accessories that aims to become the reference point for assistance to all fans of the racing world attending the Misano World Circuit and beyond. Bull Bikes, already a concessionaire for the provinces of Rimini, Brescia, Modena and Reggio Emilia, takes care of the development of the project. The new Ducati dealership will remain open for all days of the event.