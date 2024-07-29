Almost 6,000 laps on the track on the Reds from Borgo Panigale, more than 94,000 registered attendees, 86 countries represented and 240 clubs from all over the world. These are just some of the numbers recorded during the three days of World Ducati Week 2024. The twelfth edition of the biggest Ducati event in the world becomes the most attended edition in the history of the event. From Friday 26 to Sunday 28 July, Ducatisti and enthusiasts from the world of two wheels crowded the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, arriving from every continent to share three days of celebration and fun.

Ducati’s balance sheet

“World Ducati Week is the event that better than anything else embodies our brand’s mission to offer memorable experiences to our enthusiasts, created around special bikes, which are a magical combination of technology and beauty in pure Italian sports style. – commented Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati – The numbers of this edition are extraordinary and are proof that the love for Ducati in the world has never been so strong. I want to thank every single participant of this edition, but also all the staff composed mostly of Ducati employees who, as usual, worked hard to make this incredible experience possible. Thanks also to all of Ducati Corse and in particular to the riders, the heroes of WDW, who made themselves available to the fans and gave us a show that is unique in the world like the Lenovo Race of Champions. The performance achieved by the new Panigale V4 is truly incredible: the fastest lap in qualifying is separated by just 3.2 seconds from the MotoGP race track record, which belongs to Francesco Bagnaia with 1.31.8. Equally incredible is the determination with which Pecco proved to be the best once again, in a race where everyone had exactly the same bike”.

The show in Misano

There were so many activities and opportunities that made this WDW2024 unique. Meetings and autograph sessions with Ducati riders, driving courses and test rides on the road, Hot Laps and test drives on Lamborghinis, Ducati Talks, stunt performances, activities and sessions on the track. In the paddock, the different themed areas managed to represent all the souls of the Ducati world with many initiatives and the exhibition of the models that make up the range (Adrenaline & Fun, Travel & Adventure and Lifestyle). WDW2024 is a show that unites the past, present and future of the Company. History came to life through the exhibition dedicated to the 30 years of the 916, whose owners were the protagonists of an exciting parade led by heroes Troy Bayliss and Carl Fogarty. The future was represented by Ducati’s exciting new chapter in motocross, with the first public display of the Desmo450 MX prototypes and the presence of riders Tony Cairoli (9-time World Champion) and Alessandro Lupino (8-time Italian Champion).

The new Panigale V4

The most crowded area of ​​the paddock was undoubtedly the “New Panigale V4 Sphere”, where the Borgo Panigale company showed exclusively to the participants of the event the brand new Panigale V4, the seventh generation of Ducati supersports. Inside the sphere, the new Panigale V4 was exhibited in the typical Ducati Red color and over the course of all three days there were technical insights into the bike and its development. The new Panigale V4 in the S version was also a major protagonist of the highly anticipated Lenovo Race of Champions with 15 bikes taking to the track showing off the special liveries, faithful replicas of the bikes used in competition by Ducati riders in the World Championships. Since the free practice and qualifying sessions on Friday, the “Race of Champions” has confirmed itself as a world-class sporting spectacle, as well as one of a kind, and the race on Saturday ignited the enthusiasm of the fans, reaching its peak when the reigning MotoGP World Champion Francesco Bagnaia crossed the finish line in first position ahead of Andrea Iannone – Friday’s pole-man – and Marc Marquez. On the bends of the Misano World Circuit, the times recorded by the Ducati heroes immediately attested to the performance of the new bike with Iannone’s pole position in 1.35.0 (over a second better than in 2022) and Bagnaia’s fastest race lap in 1:35.4. The race pace of the 2024 edition was overall a clear second better than the previous edition.

The enthusiasm for the Race of Champions

The many fans present at Misano to watch the Lenovo Race of Champions were joined by 687,000 viewers who connected from home to the live streaming on the Ducati YouTube channel and the MotoGP.com Facebook page. But that’s not all: 12 international televisions and online streaming services broadcast the race on their schedules, effectively making the Lenovo Race of Champions a global event. In Italy, the race was broadcast on the Sky Sport MotoGP channel with live commentary by Edoardo Vercellesi and Mauro Sanchini. The autographed Lenovo Race of Champions bikes, unique pieces in racing configuration, featuring the riders’ liveries and the steering head lasered with the name of the race and the rider’s logo, were put on sale as per tradition, offered to a selection of passionate customers, and were all assigned online in just a few hours. The sale took place through a dedicated shop, created and managed in collaboration with Drop E-business & love!, a commerce provider active in the sector for 25 years.

All in the name of Ducati

The key protagonists of the three days were the 240 Ducati Official Clubs present at the event, who animated the WDW for its entire duration. Also thanks to their contribution, the Ducatisti parade on Friday evening will remain among the unforgettable moments of this twelfth edition of the World Ducati Week. The largest parade ever saw a parade of countless motorcycles, which completely filled the circuit and then paraded along the coast to arrive in Riccione, where the traditional “Rustida” and the “Land of Joy at the Beach” party took place. At the head of the snake together with Claudio Domenicali were the MotoGP and Superbike riders, the Mayor of Misano Adriatico Fabrizio Piccioni and the Ducati management. “The Night of Champions”, the great novelty of this edition, was a success. At the end of the Lenovo Race of Champions, thousands of people invaded the track to celebrate the race podium. As the sun went down, the track transformed into an open-air disco with a show hosted by Gianluca Gazzoli and greetings from the stage by the Ducati Corse heroes. DJ sets by Fargetta and Rudeejay kept the Ducatisti dancing until late at night, with the party ending with an unprecedented fireworks display. World Ducati Week is an event created with social responsibility, environmental sustainability and brand enhancement in mind. Drinking water was distributed in the paddock at a sustainable price, while part of the contribution requested from participants for the use of the suit and helmet storage inside the paddock will be donated to the CHIAMA chiAMA Anti-Violence Centre of the MondoDonna Onlus Association, a women’s association and an anti-violence centre committed to combating all forms of gender-based violence.