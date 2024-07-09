The countdown for the 2024 edition of World Ducati Week has officially begun. The three-day event dedicated to the passion for Borgo Panigale motorcycles will take place at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli from 26 to 28 July, with thousands of people expected on the Romagna track. Tickets to participate in the event are already available in dedicated section of the Ducati.com website.

All information online

To increase the anticipation around the event, Ducati has announced the plan of the event which was also published on the WDW App (downloadable on Apple and Android devices). The calendar of the 2024 edition is the richest ever staged for this event, with unique and unrepeatable events that join other continuous experiences on all three days of the event, such as the exhibition dedicated to the history of the 916 family and the presence of the Truck – Team MX, with the new chapter of Ducati in motocross.

The program of the three days of World Ducati Week

On the morning of July 26th the show on the track will open with the traditional Lap of Honor which will involve all the riders present at the event, including some of the legends who have brought the Reds from Borgo Panigale to triumph on circuits all over the world. Carl Fogarty, Troy Bayliss, Carlos Checa, Régis Laconi and Rubén Xaus will join today’s riders and will ride alongside each other on their racing bikes, celebrating the pride of being Ducatisti. On Friday afternoon, the following events are scheduled: The first moments of action from the highly anticipated Lenovo Race of Champions: a unique race in the world that will see 15 Ducati Corse Champions challenge each other with overtaking and fast laps on the Panigale V4. free practice and qualifying Friday promise to give the public a show, who will have a great opportunity to see their idols in action up close and let themselves be carried away by the adrenaline in a world-class competition. At the end of the qualifications, the alignment operations will begin immediately for the Parade, another of the WDW rituals most loved by Ducatisti. Starting from a lap of the Misano circuit, the colorful snake of motorcycles will cross the streets of the Riviera Romagnola touching the municipalities of Cattolica, Misano Adriatico and Riccione to lead thousands of enthusiasts to the Bagno Samsara Beach in Riccione, the location of the party “Land of Joy at the Beach”. Samsara Beach will also host this edition the inevitable “Rustida”which will be followed by an evening of music and entertainment to celebrate 10 years of Scrambler. Saturday 27th July World Ducati Week engine revs will rise further. Another round is scheduled for early afternoon exciting celebratory activity on the track, reserved for Ducati 916 owners which will once again feature Carl Fogarty and Troy Bayliss in a fitting tribute to a family of motorcycles that has left an indelible mark on the history of the Borgo Panigale company and which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2024. Shortly afterwards, the spotlight will turn to the Lenovo Race of Champions starting gridthe highlight of the great Ducati celebration. The roster of riders entered in this race is of an incredible level with over 20 World Titles on the track. Francesco Bagnaia (reigning MotoGP World Champion), Enea Bastianini, Álvaro Bautista (reigning WorldSBK World Champion), Nicolò Bulega (reigning WorldSSP World Champion), Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Andrea Iannone, Glenn Irwin, Álex Márquez, Marc Márquez, Jorge Martìn, Franco Morbidelli, Danilo Petrucci, Michele Pirro and Michael Ruben Rinaldi are ready to battle it out to win the coveted trophy, designed for the occasion by the Ducati Style Centre. At the end of the Lenovo Race of Champions the World Ducati Week “Saturday Night Show”which will open with the invasion of the track by the crowd of fans to celebrate the podium of the race and, after having allowed all the participants to eat on the circuit thanks to a series of food trucks set up in the paddock, it will continue with an unforgettable party on the track, which will transform the Misano World Circuit into an open-air disco to the tunes of DJ set by Fargetta, Marco Melandri and RudeejayThe programme for Saturday 27th July represents an event within the event, which Ducati wanted to call “The Night of Champions” and for which a dedicated ticket has been created that allows access to the event from 3:00 pm until late at night. The exclusive tickets for “The Night of Champions” are on sale on the VivaTicket and TicketOne platforms. All the special events just described are part of a program of activities that includes experiences available on all three days of the event, organized by Ducati between the track, the paddock and the area surrounding the Misano World Circuit.

Activities on the track

On the track, there will also be space for some slots reserved for track sessions to be carried out with your own motorbike*, for the Stuntmen Show with Emilio Zamora and Victor Chelenkov, for the MotoEx2 on the Ducati V21L that competes in the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup and for the Lamborghini Hot Laps. Not just a track to enjoy extraordinary experiences on the saddle of Ducati motorbikes at World Ducati Week. In the area dedicated to off-roading, the DRE Adventure Pillsthe DRE Academy driving experience designed for enthusiasts who want to learn all the secrets of off-road driving, while the races will start from the external square of the Misano World Circuit Road Test Ride with the opportunity to take a tour with the models of the Ducati range, accompanied by qualified staff. Among the novelties of this year is the possibility of also carrying out the Road Test Driveat the wheel of a Lamborghini. Finally, inside the paddock, throughout the days there will be a series of Ducati Talks (meetings with exclusive speakers on various topics related to the world of Ducati), various events within the product areas (Adrenaline & Fun, Travel & Adventure, Lifestyle), Service and Shop & Outlet services, the fun of the Assembly-Disassembly, the Design Live Sketching coordinated by the designers of the Ducati Style Centre and other activities to discover together with other enthusiasts. For the Ducatisti of the future, two Kids Areas will also be set up with a fun programme of dedicated activities. Contributing to the show in the paddock will also be a reference in the entertainment field such as Monster Energy, which for the first time will participate in the WDW with two engaging activities: on the one hand, the MTB Skills Challenge will bring the adrenaline of mountain biking to the paddock by testing the skills of the participants, on the other, the Barber Shop will allow visitors to enjoy personalized haircuts and shaves.

Ducati news at WDW

The 2024 edition of World Ducati Week, as is now tradition, will also be enriched by an exclusive product preview, dedicated to event participants. A space reserved for this novelty will be set up inside the paddock, which will allow enthusiasts to see up close and touch a new Ducati model, discovering its technical characteristics together with the engineers who conceived, developed and created it. Tickets to take part in the twelfth edition of WDW are on sale on the Ducati.com website. Various entry formulas are available for Bikers (with motorcycles) and Visitors (without motorcycles or as passengers), for one day or for all three days. Both Passes give access to the public areas of the gathering, with the possibility of taking part in many activities for free: from contests, to in-depth moments with engineers, designers and Ducati experts, to autograph sessions with the riders. In addition to these entry options, there is also the new ticket dedicated to “La Notte dei Campioni”, which allows access from 3:00 pm on Saturday until the end of the evening. To discover all the options, you can visit the dedicated section on the Ducati website.