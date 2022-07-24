Combining beauty, performance and technology with a “tailored” cut. Style and continuous innovation, the canons of Italian two-wheeler excellence

Technology, design, performance and innovation. These are the elements that characterize Ducati excellence, essential values ​​for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Values ​​capable of arousing strong emotions among Ducati fans, of course, but also among fans of the world of two wheels. A Ducati motorcycle is recognizable at first glance, unique, inimitable: "We always start from the values ​​of the company – said Andrea Ferraresi, director of the Ducati Style Center – on the sidelines of the activities organized during the World Ducati Week 2022". A style capable of standing the test of time and capable of following a precise evolutionary code. Andrea Ferraresi continues: "Some time ago we made a stylistic choice in favor of an evolutionary and not revolutionary design. When the second or third generation of a motorcycle model comes out, we don't worry about surprising and creating a completely different bike from the previous one. On the contrary. We are concerned instead with having a great continuity and recognisability. If you look at a 1993 916 or a Multistrada 1200 they are still beautiful today and if you put them next to the new bikes you recognize the same stylistic features. if they have decades on their shoulders ".

Ducati excellence – The elements that give life to the Ducati style are the basis of every change. “Every new designer we hire – underlines the director – must memorize the golden rules of Ducati style. We like to have an essential style, without frills. We make sport bikes and if you say that everything that isn’t there, you can’t. breaks, on the style front we keep the same rule. We have a design that enhances technology, because, unlike cars, on a motorcycle everything is in sight, from the engine to the suspension and to the exhaust which is very important for us. must recognize immediately and must be sensual in its lines “.

An ongoing challenge – One of the most important challenges faced in recent times by the Ducati Style Center has been, without a shadow of a doubt, that of making the most hardened Ducati fans accept the disappearance of the traditional trellis frame on some iconic models. As Ferraresi recalls: "It was a decision that sparked many reactions, especially on Monster. Our goal, however, is always to combine beauty and technology. When technology tells you that to save a certain number of kilograms it is better to switch we must not escape the avant-garde of technology from a different frame. The story of the radiator cap of the Superleggera has become famous, which went from steel to aluminum to save only 16 grams. However, if we put in a row all the grams removed from the various details we get a nice weight saving ".