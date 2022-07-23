A sui generis race, reserved for the stars of the Borgo Panigale house. Triumph of Francesco Bagnaia in the V4 category, Federico Caricasulo dominates the V2 category
The Race of Champions, the flagship event of World Ducati Week, a spectacular race that saw the riders of the Bolognese company involved in the MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport championships, compete on Panigale V4 and Panigale V2 in a dual category competition with two winners. On his laurels Francesco Pecco Bagnaia, absolute winner of the Panigale V4 category in front of the couple of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team Luca Marini and Marc Bezzecchi. In the classification dedicated to the Panigale V2, Federico Caricasulo wins ahead of Nicholas Spinelli and Maximilian Kofler.
The chronicle
Eight laps of the Race of Champions. Bagnaia, Bezzecchi and Pirro take off from the front row. Followed by Marini, Bastianini, Zarco, Miller, Martin, Rinaldi, Bassani, Di Giannantonio, Bernardi, Petrucci, Ottl, Bautista, Spinelli, Caricasulo, Kofler, Fuligni, Bayliss and De Rosa. The pole man Pecco Bagnaia starts well followed by Marini, Miller and Bezzecchi. Quinto Rinaldi ahead of Martin and Bassani. Bezzecchi immediately passes Miller. Fall of Pyrrhus after only three laps, closing of the front at the Sunset corner. Bagnaia under the wall of 1’36 “, improves the time achieved in qualifying. Bagnaia stretches followed by Marini and Bezzecchi, Miller fourth ahead of Martin and Bastianini. Three laps at the end of the race. Unchanged the first positions with the gaps now consolidated on the last lap. Win the Lenovo Race of Champions of the 2022 edition of the Wdw Francesco Bagnaia, second step of the podium for Luca Marini, third Marco Bezzecchi. Box number four for Jack Miller ahead of Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin. Seventh the driver independent of Sbk Axel Bassani in front of Johann Zarco, Fabio Di Giannantonio and the San Marino Luca Bernardi who closes the top ten. Eleventh Danilo Petrucci, followed by Philipp Ottl, Federico caricaselo, Nicholas Spinelli, Maximilian Kofler and Oliver Bayliss. Seventeenth Federico Fuligni, eighteenth Alvaro Bautista followed by team mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Michele Pirro.
Lenovo Race of Champions: the ranking
Here are the results (top ten) of the challenge between the Ducati riders on the Misano track:
1. Francesco Bagnaia – Ducati Lenovo Team 12’57 “901
2. Luca Marini – Mooney VR46 Racing Team +0.696
3. Marco Bezzecchi – Mooney VR46 Racing Team +1.722
4. Jack Miller – Ducati Lenovo Team +4.182
5. Enea Bastianini – Gresini Racing MotoGP +7.051 6. Jorge Martin – First Pramac Racing +7.873
7. Axel Bassani – Motocorsa Racing +9.167
8. Johann Zarco – First Pramac Racing +10.331
9. Fabio Di Giannantonio – Gresini Racing MotoGP +13.826
10. Luca Bernardi Barni Spark racing Team +16.261
Motorbikes
The bikes of the Lenovo Race of Champions, true one-offs in a racing configuration, characterized by the riders’ liveries and the steering head bearing the laser-printed logo of the rider’s name, will be on sale online starting from 25 July. The best Ducati enthusiast customers globally will be able to access a timed online sale, before the possibility of buying is open to everyone.
