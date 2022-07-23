The Race of Champions, the flagship event of World Ducati Week, a spectacular race that saw the riders of the Bolognese company involved in the MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport championships, compete on Panigale V4 and Panigale V2 in a dual category competition with two winners. On his laurels Francesco Pecco Bagnaia, absolute winner of the Panigale V4 category in front of the couple of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team Luca Marini and Marc Bezzecchi. In the classification dedicated to the Panigale V2, Federico Caricasulo wins ahead of Nicholas Spinelli and Maximilian Kofler.

The chronicle

–

Eight laps of the Race of Champions. Bagnaia, Bezzecchi and Pirro take off from the front row. Followed by Marini, Bastianini, Zarco, Miller, Martin, Rinaldi, Bassani, Di Giannantonio, Bernardi, Petrucci, Ottl, Bautista, Spinelli, Caricasulo, Kofler, Fuligni, Bayliss and De Rosa. The pole man Pecco Bagnaia starts well followed by Marini, Miller and Bezzecchi. Quinto Rinaldi ahead of Martin and Bassani. Bezzecchi immediately passes Miller. Fall of Pyrrhus after only three laps, closing of the front at the Sunset corner. Bagnaia under the wall of 1’36 “, improves the time achieved in qualifying. Bagnaia stretches followed by Marini and Bezzecchi, Miller fourth ahead of Martin and Bastianini. Three laps at the end of the race. Unchanged the first positions with the gaps now consolidated on the last lap. Win the Lenovo Race of Champions of the 2022 edition of the Wdw Francesco Bagnaia, second step of the podium for Luca Marini, third Marco Bezzecchi. Box number four for Jack Miller ahead of Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin. Seventh the driver independent of Sbk Axel Bassani in front of Johann Zarco, Fabio Di Giannantonio and the San Marino Luca Bernardi who closes the top ten. Eleventh Danilo Petrucci, followed by Philipp Ottl, Federico caricaselo, Nicholas Spinelli, Maximilian Kofler and Oliver Bayliss. Seventeenth Federico Fuligni, eighteenth Alvaro Bautista followed by team mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Michele Pirro.