The sun filters through an open window and illuminates one half of the court. The other party is forced to shine a few smiles that from time to time are hidden behind the chinstraps. First there are three, then about ten and after 15 on Friday they do not reach the fingers of their hands to count them.

They are all concentrated in one place: the headquarters of Club Atlético Atlanta, in the heart of Villa Crespo. Because, in the concrete of one of the fields that contemplates the Humboldt 540 property, several members meet to enjoy a soccer class. “The idea was to promote sport and give children with intellectual disabilities a recreational place“, sums up Francisco Lanusse, a graduate in Psychology and one of the founders of the activity.

“Tirando Paredes”, as the project was baptized, emerged in September 2013 under the roof of the San Lorenzo stadium. It was held there for three months as a pilot test, and the following year, the idea promoted by Lanusse and his colleague Martín Finzi was consolidated in the Bohemio facilities.

“We started with four students, they became eight and today the face-to-face classes have 18 children and 35 young people. We are also about to resume classes through Zoom. There will be another five boys and 15 adults. With the sports initiation group (of 4 to 6 years) we did not start again “, indicate those responsible. In addition to Atlanta, where seven professors work with the two age groups (6 to 13 years old, and 14 and up), the project works in Deportivo Laferrere, which has 20 young people registered.

“We as parents wanted to send our son to play sports and we couldn’t find the right place. We went through several clubs where there were no people trained to carry the group forward.. And in Tirando Paredes we found the restraint we needed, “says Lorenzo Romero, Renzo’s father (11). Beyond the tedium caused by the extensive search, the effort was worth it.” The first day – he remembers – I did not understand where he came from and the first classes themselves were difficult, because he was not there. Sport was something new, having to share with others … Now he’s been around for two and a half years and he’s super developedHe learned to play soccer and is happy. He loves to come. “

The activity takes place every Friday, starting at 3 pm, at the Atlanta headquarters. Photo: Pulling Walls.

The Romero family is in charge of a new project: seeks to extend the dynamics of the activity to other municipalities in which your child performs. “They would have to open more places like this. There is still a little more diffusion of integrated sport. We have searched San Martín, which is our area, and we did not find what we wanted. We went to other municipalities as well and it was not what we expected,” he says. Lawrence.

Understand that there should be “commitment from the political” so that people with intellectual disabilities can enjoy these types of activities. Today, with the endorsement of Tirando Paredes and the collaboration of his wife, he aspires to found something similar in a club in the North area.

In reality, Francisco and Martín gave shape to an idea that arose in the comfort of the couch. “There was a lack of a place to entertain and play sports. It was based on what the parents were also telling us, “they repeat in chorus. The premise on which they columnar is that there are more and more places where people with Down syndrome” can find more spaces for belonging and playing, but also of personal improvement “, as described by the lawyer Finzi.” A space -complete- where practice is really taught. Where they come out with the knowledge they have acquired and then use it for everything, not just to play soccer here. “

Despite their vast experience, the coronavirus pandemic forced them to start from scratch: They had to, like everyone else, create a new planning and adapt their daily life to the possibilities. This is how the challenge of teaching the classes virtually arose, trying to overcome the obstacles of the platform. “It was difficult to instill some issues. On the one hand it was good because helped the boys to grow with the use of technology, but this was lacking, the encounter, being together and a lot of things that are pillars of what we do, “says Lanusse.

There are three groups: one for sports initiation, another from 7 to 13 years old, and the last one is from 14 onwards. Photo: Pulling Walls.

The help of the parents did not go unnoticed: it was a key factor so that the youngest could complete the activities. The adults, on the other hand, managed to adapt each one with their device. But the fatigue typical of the confinement and the excessive amount of time in front of the screen caused a decrease in the number of students: many stopped enrolling in classes. “They came from many obligations in front of the screen, such as school, therapy … Sometimes the families found it difficult, and other times the same boys said they were tired. As ours is not something mandatory, they suspended it” the professors comment. Although, as the number of members of the Zoom meetings decreased, grew up on the court when they returned to the presence in September.

Cynthia Carla Martínez, 26, is one of the students who counted the days to resume the activity at the headquarters. “We have a great time here, it’s all passion. Soccer is the most important thing for me. I love scoring goals, sharing with my teammates … I come and leave everything,” he says. Being the only girl on the list, far from stopping her, motivates her: she came to Atlanta four years ago and, despite his fanaticism for San Lorenzo, blue and yellow have already got under his skin. “This is my life. My dream is to play football,” he says.

The girl’s companions nod. Few things awaken them the same joy as classes on Fridays. Although the project arose among psychologists, the objective is not for it to become a therapeutic space. “It is inevitable”, recognize those responsible, aware that the sport itself is. Their priority is that children can enjoy a recreational activity and learn to share and / or coexist with others.

“They are acquiring a healthy and rather routine habit, which is good for them. One of the things we value is doing it in a sports club. That gives them the possibility of belonging, having an identity and being with others,” they explain . And, by the way, they learn to play to score another goal against prejudice.

