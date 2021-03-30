D.He arouses fantasies about Wednesday’s upcoming IPO of the food delivery service Deliveroo in London. Finally, another representative of the booming food delivery industry goes public. When the American delivery service Doordash ventured out onto the floor in December, the share jumped around 80 percent on the issue date, from the already increased issue price of 102 to 182 dollars.

However, it seems questionable that a similar pattern is repeated at Deliveroo. In contrast to Doordash, the company specified the price range at which it wants to offer its shares, most recently downwards. Many previous investors in the start-up founded in 2013 have also announced that they want to shut down their holdings with the IPO.

Regardless of the success or failure of Deliveroo, delivering food to your home or workplace around the world is a growing business – and it was before the pandemic gave delivery companies wings.

Well a handful of leading corporations

The price of the leading German delivery company Delivery Hero, for example, rose by 151 percent in the three years between its IPO and the start of the pandemic. Since the beginning of March 2020, the increase has been 56 percent. Keyword growth: Delivery Hero doubled its sales last year. Other food delivery companies are also growing at a similar pace.

Around the globe, a good handful of corporations compete for supremacy in the delivery business. The two leading European representatives are Delivery Hero and Just Eat Takeaway from the Netherlands. In terms of sales, however, both have to admit defeat to two conglomerates from China and America, which turn over more money with their food delivery divisions than the European corporations as a whole.

The Chinese market leader Meituan Dianping earned the equivalent of 8.4 billion euros last year, about three times as much as Delivery Hero. The gap to the food delivery division of the American transport company Uber, on the other hand, is smaller: Uber Eats recently came to the equivalent of 3.4 billion euros, Delivery Hero 2.8 billion.

The battle for market leadership is raging everywhere

In the competition between the food suppliers, there is an aggressive cutthroat competition, because it is a recognized fact that only the leader in a market or region can work profitably in the long term. For this reason, Delivery Hero sold its German business to Dutch rival Takeaway at the end of 2018, which has since operated the orange-colored Lieferando service, the undisputed market leader in Germany.



Deliveroo founder William Shu

:



Image: AFP





Delivery Hero has not had its own store in its home market since then, despite its headquarters in Berlin. Deliveroo, which is now heading for the stock exchange in London and trading in turquoise, was also represented in Germany until the summer of 2019, but also withdrew because of the too strong competition.

The Finnish service Wolt, whose drivers wear light blue backpacks, came onto the German market last year. So far, Wolt has been delivering in Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt and is challenging the market leader. At the global level, however, the Finns do not yet play a role with an annual turnover of only 285 million euros.