Genoa – The fountain colored red, while a large banner reading “There is no place for violence here #stopviolenceagainstwomen” will be unrolled today in Piazza De Ferrari, on the occasion of the international day against violence against women. It is just one of dozens of initiatives that mark on November 25 in Genoa. Also in Piazza De Ferrari there will be a bus with the anti-violence logo. Inside, a symbolic red chair and the contacts of the various anti-violence centers in Liguria. Which will also be exhibited in the media of the entire regional network. While on the light panels throughout the city the Municipality will remember the anti-violence number 1522.

I’m about forty events organized by the Municipality and by the Genoese town halls: at 12 in Piazza Suppini, in Prato and then on the nearby historic aqueduct, the municipal councilor for Equal Opportunities Francesca Corso will inaugurate a symbolic red bench, while at 4 in the new Auditorium of Molassana the book “The refuge house with a secret address – 20 years in Genoa” organized by the Center for not suffering violence of Udi and the municipality of Media Valbisagno, which will also meet a delegation of Iranian women.

In the historic center at 16.30 they will take place a series of flash mobs by the Ce.Sto association on gender violence, while the digital exhibition “Mots et Maux de femmes” (Words and pains of women) will be held in Via Garibaldi at the headquarters of the Alliance Francaise. In Sestri Ponente, at Palazzo Fieschi, the Study Center frees talent offers the concert “Stroken Camellias”, at 4.45 pm. In Valpolcevera, at the town hall, at 5.30 pm the women’s literary prize “Now let’s talk” is presented. Three shows and screenings dedicated to the theme: at the Tiqu della Maddalena “Radiograph of a family” and at the Govi ​​theater the show “You will return”.

Instead, it is staged at the University of Genoa the event “The discourse of gender-based violence: representations, narratives and rhetoric”, a day of study structured in two parts: during the morning, speeches by some of the major Italian scholars on the subject are scheduled, while for the afternoon, centers, associations, networks are involved to enhance the sharing of knowledge and dialogue with the territory. The opportunities for reflection do not end today: on Monday 28 November at 6 pm, in the Sala del Maggior Consiglio del Ducale, the writer Carlo Lucarelli will talk about the “Black Male”: a criminal universe made up of men who abuse, torture, beat and kill women.